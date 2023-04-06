Politics
Xi Jinping ready to call Zelensky when needed
IN PICTURES – On the second day of his visit to China, the President of the Republic also urged Beijing not to deliver anything to Russia that would serve its war against Ukraine.
French President Emmanuel Macron is received this Thursday, April 6 by his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping Beijing, for several face-to-face interviews at the People’s Palace. Xi Jinping greeted his host on the second day of this state visit on a huge red carpet, before the Marseillaise was played in Tiananmen Square.
This afternoon, a trilateral meeting with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen is in progress, the sensitive subject of the war in Ukraine is evoked there. Xi Jinping is called upon to mediate the conflict and has already promised to call Zelensky when the time comes.
A dialogue of peace and the rejection of nuclear power
During his talks with Emmanuel Macron Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday he was ready to call his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky when the time came, according to a French diplomat who attended the meetings. The French head of state has on his side urge Xi Jinping not to deliver anything to Russia that serves his war against Ukraineadded this diplomatic source, while Western countries fear that China will supply arms to Moscow. It was interesting to hear President Xi reiterate his willingness to speak when the conditions and time are right. I think it’s a positivedeclare of son ct Ursula von der Leyen.
Earlier in the day, the two leaders called for peace talks as soon as possible to end the conflict in Ukraine, also rejecting any recourse to nuclear weapons. It’s necessary a resumption of discussions as soon as possible to build a lasting peacepleaded in particular the French head of state, while his Chinese counterpart considered that nuclear weapons cannot be used and condemn all attack on civiliansin joint statements following a bilateral meeting in Beijing.
I know I can count on you to bring Russia to its senses and bring everyone back to the negotiating table.added Emmanuel Macron to the Chinese president during this official bilateral meeting. Xi Jinping hailed the ties with France in a world that is currently undergoing a profound historical changestressing that relations between Paris and Beijing had nevertheless experienced a positive and steady development.
trilateral union
Emmanuel Macron will participate in a meeting at the end of the afternoon with Xi Jinping, accompanied by Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission. The objective of the two European leaders? Make their voices heard by the Chinese president, a close ally of Moscow whom they do not despair of seeing play a role for peace in Ukraine.
Received in the morning by Prime Minister Li Qiang, Emmanuel Macron referred to the conflict in Ukraineaccording to the French Presidency. In these troubled times that we are going throughhe pointed out importance of dialogue between China and France. He then met with National Assembly Speaker Zhao Leji, to whom he highlighted the impacts of the war in Ukraine on global security and strategic balances. . . . Her side, Ursula von der Leyen, compiled by Li Qiang, points out that EU-China relations have become complex in recent years, and it is important that we discuss all aspects of this relationship together todayespecially in this volatile geopolitical environment.
International appeal for peace in Ukraine
In recent weeks, international pressure has mounted a notch on China to encourage it to get involved for peace in Ukraine. Because, if Pekin claims to be officially neutral, Xi Jinping has never condemned the Russian invasion or even spoken on the telephone with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky. Conversely, he recently traveled to Moscow to reaffirm his alliance with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in the guise of an anti-Western front.
In this context, Emmanuel Macron has the ambition toto be a voice that unites EuropeThis is why he invited the President of the European Commission to accompany him, as he recalled in a speech on Wednesday. But will the two adopt the same tone? On the first day of his three-day state visit, the French president said on Wednesday that Beijing could play a major role to pay find a way of peace in Ukraine, citing the 12-point document on China’s position published in February.
Ursula von der Leyen, for her part, issued a much harsher warning last week in Brussels: How China continues to react to Putin’s war will be a determining factor in the future of EU-China relations. Now that she has delivered her speech, she is clearly in Beijing’s crosshairs as she has set out a fairly firm and tough view on Beijing that is not Emmanuel Macron’s at all.explains AFP Marc Julienne, of the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI). We will see how they will distribute the roleshe adds. But playing good cop and bad cop between Macron and von der Leyen Beijing would instantly weaken the European narrative of a united frontwarns in an analysis note Antoine Bondaz, of the Foundation for Strategic Research.
Tensions around Taiwan
This visit comes at a new moment of tension around the question of Taiwan, just after the meeting, in the United States, between the Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen and the president of the American House of Representatives, the Republican Kevin McCarthy. On Thursday, Beijing promised a response determine and the autonomous island immediately announced that it had detected three warships and a Chinese anti-submarine helicopter nearby. China considers that Taiwan is one of its provinces, which it intends to bring back eventually into its fold. I don’t feel there’s a will to arise Chinese side, had tried to relativize Wednesday Emmanuel Macron in front of journalists, suggesting that the question of Tawan would not be a priority file in his discussions.
President Macron’s trip, which aims to renew face-to-face dialogue after three years away due to the health crisis, will have an important economic component: he came with more than 50 French business leaders, including those of Airbus, EDF and Veolia. Several important contracts will be signed Thursday, he promised, calling not to unassociate from China. For her part, Ursula von der Leyen recalled via Twitter that the EU trade deficit (vis–China) is increasing due to discriminatory practices and said to have discussed with the Chinese premier of how to rebalance our trade.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.lefigaro.fr/international/emmanuel-macron-accueilli-par-xi-jinping-avant-un-tete-a-tete-a-pekin-20230406
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Lance Reddick reported cause of death disputed by his lawyer
- Dress For Success celebrates its 25th anniversary
- Google, Meta and Other Social Media Platforms Propose Alliances to Fight Disinformation
- Know the causes of skin allergies in children
- The value of trade between Iran and Turkey rises to 921 million dollars in 2 months
- Jeetendra’s birthday: When the Bollywood legend tried to end the cold war between Sridevi and Jaya Prada
- What Kane Williamson’s knee injury means for the Black Caps’ Cricket World Cup chances
- In the AI race, Microsoft and Google choose speed over caution
- Standing On One Leg – 16 Everyday Activities That Will Keep Your Body Happy And Will Change Your Life | Health & Wellbeing
- Imran’s bail extended until April 18, exempt from court appearance – Pakistan
- Arizona Coyotes developer announces claim against Phoenix regarding Tempe Entertainment District
- Cowboys fall to Oklahoma, 6-1, in Conference Home Opener