Xi Jinping ready to call Zelensky when needed

IN PICTURES – On the second day of his visit to China, the President of the Republic also urged Beijing not to deliver anything to Russia that would serve its war against Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron is received this Thursday, April 6 by his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping Beijing, for several face-to-face interviews at the People’s Palace. Xi Jinping greeted his host on the second day of this state visit on a huge red carpet, before the Marseillaise was played in Tiananmen Square.

This afternoon, a trilateral meeting with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen is in progress, the sensitive subject of the war in Ukraine is evoked there. Xi Jinping is called upon to mediate the conflict and has already promised to call Zelensky when the time comes.

A trilateral meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping (center), his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron (left) and European Commission President Ursula von de Leyen (right), Beijing, China, April 6, 2023.



President Emmanuel Macron, his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and European Commission President Ursula von de Leyen, Beijing, China, April 6, 2023.



A dialogue of peace and the rejection of nuclear power

During his talks with Emmanuel Macron Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday he was ready to call his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky when the time came, according to a French diplomat who attended the meetings. The French head of state has on his side urge Xi Jinping not to deliver anything to Russia that serves his war against Ukraineadded this diplomatic source, while Western countries fear that China will supply arms to Moscow. It was interesting to hear President Xi reiterate his willingness to speak when the conditions and time are right. I think it’s a positivedeclare of son ct Ursula von der Leyen.

Earlier in the day, the two leaders called for peace talks as soon as possible to end the conflict in Ukraine, also rejecting any recourse to nuclear weapons. It’s necessary a resumption of discussions as soon as possible to build a lasting peacepleaded in particular the French head of state, while his Chinese counterpart considered that nuclear weapons cannot be used and condemn all attack on civiliansin joint statements following a bilateral meeting in Beijing.

I know I can count on you to bring Russia to its senses and bring everyone back to the negotiating table.added Emmanuel Macron to the Chinese president during this official bilateral meeting. Xi Jinping hailed the ties with France in a world that is currently undergoing a profound historical changestressing that relations between Paris and Beijing had nevertheless experienced a positive and steady development.

Emmanuel Macron and Xi Jinping walk to the People's Palace, Beijing, China, April 6, 2023.



Chinese and French flags flutter around Tiananmen Square, Beijing, China on April 6, 2023.



Handshake between Emmanuel Macron and Xi Jinping after the signing ceremony, at the People's Palace, Beijing, China, April 6, 2023.



trilateral union

Emmanuel Macron will participate in a meeting at the end of the afternoon with Xi Jinping, accompanied by Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission. The objective of the two European leaders? Make their voices heard by the Chinese president, a close ally of Moscow whom they do not despair of seeing play a role for peace in Ukraine.

Received in the morning by Prime Minister Li Qiang, Emmanuel Macron referred to the conflict in Ukraineaccording to the French Presidency. In these troubled times that we are going throughhe pointed out importance of dialogue between China and France. He then met with National Assembly Speaker Zhao Leji, to whom he highlighted the impacts of the war in Ukraine on global security and strategic balances. . . . Her side, Ursula von der Leyen, compiled by Li Qiang, points out that EU-China relations have become complex in recent years, and it is important that we discuss all aspects of this relationship together todayespecially in this volatile geopolitical environment.

Meeting room, at the People's Palace, Beijing, China, April 6, 2023.



Emmanuel Macron during the meeting at the People's Palace, Beijing, China, April 6, 2023.



Xi Jinping during the meeting at the Great Hall of the People, Beijing, China, April 6, 2023.



International appeal for peace in Ukraine

In recent weeks, international pressure has mounted a notch on China to encourage it to get involved for peace in Ukraine. Because, if Pekin claims to be officially neutral, Xi Jinping has never condemned the Russian invasion or even spoken on the telephone with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky. Conversely, he recently traveled to Moscow to reaffirm his alliance with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in the guise of an anti-Western front.

In this context, Emmanuel Macron has the ambition toto be a voice that unites EuropeThis is why he invited the President of the European Commission to accompany him, as he recalled in a speech on Wednesday. But will the two adopt the same tone? On the first day of his three-day state visit, the French president said on Wednesday that Beijing could play a major role to pay find a way of peace in Ukraine, citing the 12-point document on China’s position published in February.

Ursula von der Leyen, for her part, issued a much harsher warning last week in Brussels: How China continues to react to Putin’s war will be a determining factor in the future of EU-China relations. Now that she has delivered her speech, she is clearly in Beijing’s crosshairs as she has set out a fairly firm and tough view on Beijing that is not Emmanuel Macron’s at all.explains AFP Marc Julienne, of the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI). We will see how they will distribute the roleshe adds. But playing good cop and bad cop between Macron and von der Leyen Beijing would instantly weaken the European narrative of a united frontwarns in an analysis note Antoine Bondaz, of the Foundation for Strategic Research.

Chinese President Xi Jinping at the signing ceremony, at the People's Palace, Beijing, China, April 6, 2023.



President Emmanuel Macron at the signing ceremony, at the People's Palace, Beijing, China, April 6, 2023.



Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron during a Franco-Chinese business council meeting, Beijing, China, April 6, 2023.



Tensions around Taiwan

This visit comes at a new moment of tension around the question of Taiwan, just after the meeting, in the United States, between the Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen and the president of the American House of Representatives, the Republican Kevin McCarthy. On Thursday, Beijing promised a response determine and the autonomous island immediately announced that it had detected three warships and a Chinese anti-submarine helicopter nearby. China considers that Taiwan is one of its provinces, which it intends to bring back eventually into its fold. I don’t feel there’s a will to arise Chinese side, had tried to relativize Wednesday Emmanuel Macron in front of journalists, suggesting that the question of Tawan would not be a priority file in his discussions.

President Macron’s trip, which aims to renew face-to-face dialogue after three years away due to the health crisis, will have an important economic component: he came with more than 50 French business leaders, including those of Airbus, EDF and Veolia. Several important contracts will be signed Thursday, he promised, calling not to unassociate from China. For her part, Ursula von der Leyen recalled via Twitter that the EU trade deficit (vis–China) is increasing due to discriminatory practices and said to have discussed with the Chinese premier of how to rebalance our trade.