Donald Trump: China is trying to replace the US dollar as the world’s reserve currency





In a new post on Truth Social, Donald Trump said China is actively trying to supplant the US dollar as the world’s reserve currency. While the revelation is hardly surprising, it is the latest discovery of a reserve currency whose unchallenged perch seems frayed as of late.

A reserve currency is a currency that is held in significant amounts by governments, central banks, and other financial institutions around the world, and most widely held in reserves. The significance lies in its role as a medium of exchange for international trade and a store of value for global financial reserves. It allows countries to conduct trade and financial transactions with each other without having to directly exchange their own currencies, which can be expensive and difficult to manage.

Having the world’s reserve currency also gives the issuing country significant influence over the global financial system, including the ability to use its currency as a tool for diplomacy and economic policy. It can also help build confidence in the country’s economy and financial stability.

Trump’s comments come a day after an excessively bearish outlook on the USD, where the former president said the collapse of the US dollar would be the biggest defeat in 200 years.

Trump comments on growing dollar crisis, says US dollar collapse will be biggest defeat in 200 years.

It will take us away from being a great power.

— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 5, 2023

Until now, one of the main reasons for the USD’s dominance has been the void of alternative reserve currency options in a unipolar world. But with rapidly rising public debt, rising budget deficits, and foreign countries increasingly abandoning money, the dynamics of fiat power are changing rapidly.

While it remains to be seen whether Trump’s prediction comes true, it is equally unclear whether China is ready to compete against the USD.

China’s debt problem is a significant concern as the country’s debt levels have risen rapidly in recent years. China’s total debt, including government, corporate and household debt, has more than doubled since 2008, reaching around 280% of its GDP in 2021, according to estimates from the Institute of International Finance. For reference, the United States is still only at 131%.

One of the main drivers of China’s debt problem is the government’s massive stimulus programs aimed at boosting economic growth. These programs led to increased borrowing by state-owned enterprises and local governments, which used the funds to finance large infrastructure projects, such as roads, railways and airports.

At press time, the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) is down 0.48% this week and 1.44% year-to-date, despite an aggressive rate hike program by the Reserve federal.

