Jokowi instructs agriculture minister to encourage farmers to use organic fertilizers





Bisnis.comJAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) encourages farmers to maximize the use of organic fertilizers for agricultural needs. He conveyed this after planting rice and talking with a number of farmer representatives in Tuban, Indonesian Farmers Union Food Sovereignty Zone in Senori village, Merakurak district, on Thursday (04 /06/2023). “I like being here [Tuban] using organic fertilizers carried out by the Indonesian Farmers Union. It’s been 3 years, more or less 1,000 hectares. Everything is organic and the cost of fertilizers, which is usually Rp 5-6 million per hectare, but here it is only Rp 100,000-500,000 per hectare,” Jokowi said on Thursday (6/ 4/2023). The Head of State also believes that if this action can be implemented in other regions, like what has been done by the Indonesian Farmers Union, then the rice planting activities will reduce the costs that need to be incurred because it is no longer dependent on chemical fertilizers. . “We are no longer dependent on chemical fertilizers, dependent on the chemical fertilizer industry, dependent on imports of raw materials from chemical fertilizers, which is happening now, so there should be no complaints” wow sir , fertilizers are difficult”, because it is difficult for all countries dealing with fertilizers, but there are other options [pupuk organik],” he said. Not only that, Jokowi sees that through the use of organic fertilizers, it also breathes new life into the surrounding environmental ecosystem. “It also improves the environment, the ecosystem here is growing again, there are a lot of worms, a lot of eels, a lot of frogs. It will start again, the ecology will be repaired again,” he said. he adds. Therefore, the number one in Indonesia admits that he has tasked Minister of Agriculture (Mentan) Syahrul Yasin Limpo to expand the adoption of organic fertilizers in various parts of provinces across Indonesia. However, the 7th President of Indonesia admitted that the challenge in maximizing organic fertilizer was having to supply 2 cows to a family, so he asked the Ministry of Agriculture to meet this need. “It will be the task of the Ministry of Agriculture to provide sufficient [kebutuhan sapi] so that it can be used to make organic fertilizer and what I am happy about is that the price of grain among farmers compared to last year is much better today. The price of rice for farmers is IDR 5,700, very high, especially last year it was around IDR 4,200,” Jokowi concluded.

