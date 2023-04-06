Report: Trump could be charged by Fulton County prosecutor in coming weeks





Donald Trump made history on Tuesday by becoming the first US president to be charged with a crime after leaving office. And thanks to a lifetime of bad behavior, he could soon break his own record for most indictments by a sitting or former POTUS, which currently stands at one.

According to the Washington Post, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to announce in the coming weeks whether she will file charges in connection with efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. While its possible Willis won’t bring any charges at all, or will but they won’t be against Trump, there’s obviously a chance she’ll choose to pull an Alvin Bragg and go after the ex- president. For one thing, the special grand jury appointed by Willis last year allegedly heard at least two phone calls in which the then-president allegedly pressured local officials to nullify Georgia’s election results. , including the infamous one in which Trump asked Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find the exact number of votes he needed to turn his loss to Joe Biden into a victory. whether Trump is there or not: you will not be shocked. It’s not rocket science. Speaking to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, another juror from the group report: Many will come out sooner or later. And it’s going to be huge. It’s gonna be huge.

In a court filing, Trump’s attorneys sought the reversal of the special grand jury’s final report, saying the results of the inquiry could not be relied upon and, therefore, should be suppressed in view of the constitutional violations. His attorneys also claimed that Willis engaged in instances of medical-legal misconduct and improper extrajudicial activity, and should be removed from the case. In a speech at Mar-a-Lago last night, Trump called Willis, who is black, a racist and insisted his call to Raffensperger was perfect and nothing wrong was said.

Of course, the Fulton County case isn’t the only one that could result in charges in addition to those in New York. The ex-president is also under investigation by the Justice Department for his attempt to nullify the election and subsequent insurgency and his handling of classified documents. On Sunday, the Post reported that Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is overseeing the investigations, uncovered significant evidence that Trump may have obstructed justice in the documents case. On Wednesday, an adviser to Mike Pence said the former vice president would not appeal a ruling ordering him to comply with a subpoena from Smith to testify before a grand jury about his conversations with Trump leading attacking the Capitol.

