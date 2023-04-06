IHC grants Imran Khan bail until April 18 in eight cases





The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday extended the bail of former Prime Minister and Chairman of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan until April 18 in eight cases, including stone-throwing, vandalism and arson outside the court complex.

A two-member bench consisting of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard Imran Khan’s bail applications in eight cases.

Imran Khan’s lawyer, Barrister Salman Safdar, argued that the PTI President had submitted a request for an exemption from appearance. He said today Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif will come to IHC today and security is needed there.

The PTI President’s lawyer said that Imran Khan wanted to appear before the Anti-Terrorism Tribunal (ATC). He asked for time until after Eid. He said Imran Khan would come before the ATC after Eid, whereupon the Chief Justice remarked that no relief could be awarded to anyone else.

The court noted that by law, the petitioner must be in court on the day of the verdict.

Barrister Salman Safdar said it was the safest place for us, whereupon the Chief Justice remarked that such security arrangements could also be made in the trial courts.

Attorney General Islamabad said Imran Khan will have to present himself. He wondered if he didn’t come to the next hearing, what would happen?

In his remarks, the Chief Justice further stated that you showed a foolproof security notification for Imran Khan but did not ensure Imran Khan’s security as a former Prime Minister.

Additional Attorney General said IG has power to increase security, Imran Khan should inform before coming when he comes here.

Judge Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb in a conversation with the additional attorney general said that Imran Khan is a former prime minister who was also shot, this case should have been a matter of great concern to the government.

The court later granted Imran Khan’s request for an appearance waiver today and extended his bail in eight cases until April 18.

