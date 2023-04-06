Xi Jinping divides the West by welcoming Macron and the EU





China’s muted response to Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen’s historic meeting with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy comes as Beijing prioritizes a flurry of diplomatic activity aimed at to its broader efforts to lure the European Union and other nations away from the United States. Ms. Tsais’ meeting has been the highest-level government reception for a Taiwanese leader on American soil for decades, and one that China has protested in advance. But neither Ms Tsai nor Mr McCarthy backed down, prompting Beijing to accuse the US of collusion with Taiwan, hold navy landing drills day and night and begin three days of operations on patrol yesterday in the Taiwan Strait. Yet that falls short of Beijing’s reaction in August last year, when it staged its biggest-ever military games by firing missiles, buzzing warplanes and getting dangerously close to conflict. when McCarthys predecessor Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan and met Ms Tsai. . What likely tempers China’s reaction this time around is leader Xi Jinping’s high-profile guest list. First, the presidents of France and the European Commission, Emmanuel Macron and Ursula von der Leyen, are on an official visit to Beijing. The Chinese government appears interested in distancing the EU from the United States, at a time when the Biden administration has sought to bolster its allies to counter Beijing. A tough sell It’s a tough sell, given that China has refused to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Beijing knows it is a difficult climb, as evidenced by the remarks of Fu Cong, its ambassador to the EU, who defended the fact that Mr. Xi had not yet called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky saying that the Chinese leader was very busy. Fu also called China’s boundless friendship with Russia mere rhetoric in an interview with The New York Times. Second, China is hosting the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Iran for talks on next steps, after the two nations restored diplomatic ties after many years of tension. The diplomatic breakthrough announced in March is a victory for the Chinese government, which presents itself as a reliable partner for countries in the Middle East which, for their own reasons, seek a counterweight in the United States. historical trip Finally, Ma Ying-jeou, the former Taiwanese president, concludes his own historic move with a trip to mainland China – the first such visit undertaken by a former or serving Taiwanese leader since 1949. This is when Chairman Mao Zedong created his Communist Party, following a brutal civil war and the withdrawal of the nationalist Kuomintang government from Taiwan, a complex story that continues to weigh on China and Taiwan, and part of why Beijing still lays claim to the island nation. Mr. Mas’ visit may have inadvertently acted as a foil to Ms. Tsais’ actions, a reminder that the war between China and Taiwan may not be a foregone conclusion. De-escalating tensions is now a tricky game and it is unclear what will be effective, if any. Either way, Taiwan and the United States seem to be preparing for the worst-case scenario. For now, Beijing has toned down its reaction to a specific meeting in favor of a long-term plan to become a powerful global rival to the United States. But there is nothing to stop Beijing from unleashing its power and fury when its official planes leave China in the coming days, or in the future, as Mr. Xi has repeatedly sworn his intention to annex Taiwan.

