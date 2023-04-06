Ganjar Pranowo greets President Jokowi on his arrival in Solo





REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – Governor of Central Java (Central Java), Ganjar Pranowo greeted President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) as he landed at Adi Soemarmo Airport, Boyolali Regency, Central Java Province on Thursday (04/06/2023). The President is visiting from Tuban, East Java Province (East Java) before returning to Solo City. Ganjar’s remarks were uploaded to social media accounts Twitter And instagram @ganjar_pranowo under surveillance Republika.co.id. Jokowi was seen wearing a white shirt at the airport after getting off the plane. Meanwhile, Ganjar wore black clothes and a black blangkon batik when welcoming the arrival of RI 1.”To welcome (welcome) Mr President @jokowi in Solo,” Ganjar wrote in a photo statement on his official social media. Republika.co.id. The Ganjar upload also sparked reactions from netizens regarding Indonesia’s failure to host the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Indeed, Ganjar and Bali Governor I Wayan Koster, both PDIP politicians, are the most vocal in rejecting the presence of the Israeli national team competing in the U-20 World Cup. The dismissal of Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, Bali Governor I Wayan Koster, West Java Deputy Governor Uu Ruzhanul Ulum and Bengkulu Mayor Helmi Hasan, including former PBNU KH Chairman Said Aqil Siroj, has been the most highlighted by Internet users. Even so, several officials said don’t blame yourself, learn lessons and improve for Indonesian football. “Seems like Pak Jokowi isn’t losing his smile, huh,” said a comment on instagram. “Born smiling at each other, inner me who knows, once cracked it won’t come back like it was at the start,” said another comment on Twitter. Before heading to Solo, Jokowi accompanied by Iriana arrived at Juanda International Airport, Sidoarjo and was greeted by the Governor of East Java, Khofifah Indar Parawansa. After that, Jokowi and Ms. Iriana reviewed trading activities at Sambonggede Market, Tuban Regency to directly check the prices of a number of market necessities. According to Jokowi, the prices of a number of necessities in Samboggede market are quite affordable and the cheapest. He is happy because prices in traditional markets are stable ahead of Eid. “I see the prices are very good here, like the chicken I checked earlier Rp. 28,000, the shallots Rp. 30,000, then the chilli Rp. 28,000-Rp. 29,000. Compared to d’ other districts and provinces, I see it’s the cheapest here,” Jokowi said. according to a press release from the Office of Press, Media and Information of the Presidential Secretariat on Thursday.

