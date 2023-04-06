Brexit was a trick, not the ‘will of the people’

This is In Conversation with Yasmin Alibhai-Brown, a subscriber-only newsletter of i. If you’d like to receive this straight to your inbox, every week, you can sign up here.

I have Marina Hyde to thank for The Guardian to give shape and meaning to a recent column With deep apprehensions, I have long focused on the concept of the people, often used by political parties and the tabloid press.

In the years leading up to and following Brexit, the term “the people” was weaponised. The referendum vote was close to 52% left with 48% remaining, but pro-EU voters were portrayed as sore losers and undemocratic wretches. Oh, the number of times I’ve been criticized on radio and TV for not respecting the will of the people because I’m still a Remainer. The prosecution is dishonest and underhanded. And they know it.

The referendum was a seedy game played by the arrogant David Cameron, Boris Johnson and other tofs, snobs and dissemblers who would never sit next to bus passengers or pub goers. Of course, during elections, they show up with photographers to drink pints or hop on public transport. I imagine them rubbing themselves in the bath for a long time after these occasional forays into ordinary life. Maybe they have maids and servants to do the dirty work.

Fall for scams

Now we have what the British people want, or in the real world, and the dominant discourse of the silent majority. After Sue Gray’s report on Partygate, Johnson casually said Brexit was what people wanted us to focus on and Rishi Sunak told us this week that people care about Pakistani grooming gangs. But no other such abusers, the majority of whom are white, according to a Home Office report in 2020.

The scheme produces results. I’ve met people of all races in housing estates who still tell me Boris is their man or Rishi is going to fix Britain.

These Brits are falling for scams, in part because on serious political broadcasts such statements are made generously by MPs and commentators without any presenter asking: how do you know? What poll are you quoting? What people? Where is the evidence ? Who makes up the silent majority?

Populist arsonists

GB News gives pride of place to a number of populist arsonists who compulsively set political fires to scare viewers, many of whom are working-class or unemployed. Ofcom stands ready and seems paralyzed. Is it because the regulator fears being branded a defender of the establishment and an enemy of the people?

This cooptation of the popular will has terrible power. Nation after nation succumbs to his power. India, my ancestral homeland, was once a model postcolonial nation that guaranteed freedom of speech, the right to vote for all, fair trials and freedom of religion. Its Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and his Hindu sectarian party abolished all these rights. India, it is said, belongs to the people, to the true Indians, to the Hindus. Muslims are portrayed as interlopers and traitors. The violent attacks against them have multiplied. Hindus who defend them are attacked, including journalists.

American parliament

Turkey, again, was a secular, modern nation since 1924, but since around 2005, Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party has disabled secularism (which kept the state religiously neutral) and transformed Turkey into an Islamic republic. The people were defined as non-Westernized faithful Muslims. They were made to feel that their time had come and so they fell into the trap of dangerous politics. Turkey is now among the most repressive regimes in the world. It jails hundreds of journalists, academics, opposition party members and others, and has allied itself with the farcical Iranian regime.

The United States could be torn apart. The impeachment of Donald Trump awakens the millions of people who see him as a savior and revealer of the beliefs he has ingrained in their psyches. These fiery and zealous supporters have guns. We saw some of the fiercest and fiercest take over Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021. That was just a taste. An almighty hell could ensue if Trump is found guilty, as he will appeal to those who consider themselves true Americans.

In the 21st century, people power is being cleverly used by the right to maintain control, spread social discord, enrich themselves, entrench themselves and smash the political system. The future of democracy is in jeopardy. Who will stop them?

To advance

Medical secretary Sheila Seleoane, 58, died two years ago in her flat owned by the Peabody Housing Trust. Neighbors smelled his rotting body; maggots were seen. Calls to housing officers to check the property were ignored. Instead, they asked the Department for Work and Pensions to divert its Universal Credit to Peabodys coffers. For seven months, the dead woman paid them rent.

The Trust was founded in 1862 by an American banker, George Peabody, who wanted to improve the condition of the poor and needy of this great metropolis, and promote their comfort and happiness. Peabody, now a vast company, has abandoned the mission and appears to have pragmatically synchronized its values ​​with those of the ruling party.

Ah, but the party is changing, says born-again Reform Housing Secretary Michael Gove. He promises housing providers will once again be warm and empathetic. It’s like Kaa cooing trust me in The jungle Book. Would you ever?

A conversation I had this week

Asian friends and I were talking about Padma Lakshmi. You may or may not remember her. Lakshmi was then a model, and today is a famous TV cook, pro-immigrant activist, actress, author. In recent years, she has also campaigned for better understanding and medical help for women suffering from endometriosis, a debilitating disease that afflicts an unknown number of women. Every month when they have their period, they endure excruciating pain. Lakshmi suffered for 23 years before undergoing surgery which finally brought her relief.

In 2014, however, all my friends and I saw a beautiful girl who had married Salman Rushdie, the great writer. For his name, we said, his fame, and for becoming a celebrity. How mean, sexist and wicked we were. She left the marriage, became someone on her own terms. We watch and marvel and, I think, will always feel spasms of guilt. Exactly what we deserve.

Yasmine’s Choice

In the early 2000s, I gave 101 female performances in this country and abroad. The show, Nowhere to Belong: Stories of an Extravagant Stranger, was commissioned by the Royal Shakespeare Company. At one point, I boldly suggested that for white people, Shakespeare’s plays are gripping but removed from their own life, but for people of color, it’s real. They still experience certain dramas.

Now here comes a fantastic new book, The Great White Bard, by Professor Farah Karim-Cooper. She passionately argues that plays viewed through the lens of race give the canon new dimensions and interpretations. Read it. Shakespeare was infinitely curious. His followers should be too.