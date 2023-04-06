How bad is Trump’s indictment?





Welcome to the FiveThirtyEights political chat. The transcript below has been slightly edited.

nrakich (Nathaniel Rakich, Senior Election Analyst): Former President Donald Trump was arraigned in a Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday and we finally learned the nature of the charges against him. Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records stemming from his (indirect) payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels in exchange for his silence about an affair the two allegedly had. Trump’s attorney at the time, Michael Cohen, made the payment, and Trump reimbursed him for 11 payments during 2017 that were falsely characterized as legal fees. Each of those payments resulted in three counts: one for Cohens’ bill to Trump, one for the check cut by Trump, and one for recording the transaction in a ledger maintained by the Trump Organization. (One of the payments was recorded twice in the ledger, resulting in the 34th charge.)

alex (Alex Samuels, political reporter): In order for falsifying business records to be a felony, not a misdemeanor, in New York, prosecutors must now prove that Trump committed this offense with intent to commit or conceal another crime. So, in addition to proving that Trump intended to falsify business records (and intent is notoriously difficult to prove, just ask those who unsuccessfully sued former North Carolina Senator John Edwards! ), the prosecution will also have to prove the intent or concealment of another crime. And, notably, the indictment itself does not mention what this other crime is.

nrakich: Yeah, Alex, that’s where it gets interesting. What did we learn about what Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg will say was the underlying crime?

ameliatd (Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux, Senior Reporter): We have learned that Bragg does indeed offer some sort of election law related theory for this underlying crime. It’s not exactly clear how he’s going to go about it, but it was made clear during his press conference and it’s also clear from the statement of facts that the prosecutors’ office released about the case that prosecutors will argue that Trump conspired with others to illegally promote his candidacy in the 2016 election and falsified business records in furtherance of that goal.

nrakich: Yes, even though the indictment focused entirely on Trump’s payments to Cohen (and, by extension, Daniels), the narrative focused very much on this catch-and-play scheme death that Trump and former American Media, Inc. CEO David Pecker allegedly undertook, whereby the National Enquirer would purchase exclusive rights to salacious stories about Trump (such as that he fathered a child out of wedlock, or that he had an affair with another woman who was not Daniels) and then sit on it, preventing bad news leaks about Trump in the middle of his presidential campaign.

ameliatd: Good, Nathaniel. The statement of facts opens with two situations of capture and killing which are not the subject of the indictment. They are included to help bolster prosecutors’ argument that Trump, Cohen, Pecker and others were engaged in a long-term conspiracy to suppress stories that would look bad for Trump as he ran for office. the Presidency.

nrakich: Do we know what law they allegedly broke when they tried to illegally influence the 2016 elections? Was it campaign finance, or?

ameliatd: That’s the million dollar question! During his press conference, Bragg mentioned a New York state election law, but it’s unclear how a state law prohibiting people from conspiring to unlawfully influence an election would affect a federal candidate, since federal candidates are governed by federal laws that generally supersede state laws. Bragg also mentioned that Cohens’ payout (the hefty $130,000) was well over the federal campaign contribution limit, but it’s unclear whether Bragg, a New York prosecutor, would have jurisdiction over it. a federal crime.

All that to say, there are plenty of opportunities for Trump’s lawyers to try to poke holes in the case or even have the charges dismissed or reduced to a misdemeanor. I think that’s why prosecutors alluded to a third potential legal strategy in their statement of facts. When Cohen paid Daniels with his own money and Trump reimbursed him, everyone involved in the scheme claimed that Trump was paying Cohen for legal services. That means Cohen paid taxes on that money as if it were income, but it wasn’t. Prosecutors appear to be arguing that because Cohen paid taxes on the refund (which he wouldn’t if it was a real refund), Trump was also part of a plot to deceive authorities. tax.

This could serve as a safety net in case the judge doesn’t buy the election law violation theory.

nrakich: Yeah, it kind of feels like prosecutors throw a bunch of stuff at the wall and see what sticks. Is this normal or does it signal a lack of confidence in one of these theories per se?

ameliatd: It’s normal. However, I think it’s also a sign that Bragg and his team understand the magnitude of what they’re doing here and are trying to present the strongest case possible.

nrakich: Now that we know a bit more about the nature of the charges against Trump, how strong is the case? Do we have any idea of ​​Trump’s conviction yet?

ameliatd: It’s too early to tell how strong the business is overall. We were really only at the beginning of the process. Now, before the trial even begins, there will be an epic battle between Trump’s lawyers and New York prosecutors over virtually every aspect of the prosecutors’ case. How it plays out for both parties will be a first clue to the strength of the arguments. But legal experts expressed skepticism about the election law theory in particular, and Bragg did not explain how the hell overcame the challenges they identified. Fighting over this particular part of the case could stall things for a looooooong time.

Alex: For your previous point, Amelia, I don’t know if Trump can be responsible for state election laws as a federal candidate? I’m not a lawyer, but I thought state attorneys weren’t allowed to prosecute federal candidates.

ameliatd: Yes, it’s a potential problem, Alex! In fact, we don’t know the answer The New York Courts of Appeals have never asked whether a New York prosecutor can point to a federal crime to prove that someone promoted a candidacy by unlawful means (that’s is the New York State law in question here). So it’s a really open question.

Is it a good idea to test a new legal theory to prosecute a former president who is also actively running for president? Times will say on that one.

Even some Trump critics seem worried that this could be thin ice for prosecutors.

alex: As the saying goes: You come to the king, you better not miss it. In that vein, and based on what I’m learning from you, Amelia, it seems possible that this case could be thrown out or stuck in the court system well after the 2024 election. And if Tuesday was any indication, that’s a circus that will likely embolden Trump and his base, especially if he walks.

ameliatd: It’s entirely possible that the case will be thrown out on a legal detail that has nothing to do with what Trump actually did, yes. Which Trump could easily turn into a big win.

nrakich: Yeah, Alex, how did Trump react to all of this?

alex: Well, for starters, it looked like he largely ignored a warning from the designated judge to refrain from any inflammatory rhetoric. I mean, he went after the judge and his family in a speech just hours after the arraignment! But during that speech at Mar-a-Lago, he essentially portrayed himself as a political martyr. He told his followers that he never thought something like this could happen in America and that the only crime [he] committed is to fearlessly defend our nation against those who seek to destroy it.

nrakich: And the Republicans largely support it, don’t they?

Alex: Yes! So far, Republican lawmakers have directed their criticism at Bragg rather than Trump himself. Republican voters haven’t really moved away from Trump either, at least not yet.

And based on the evidence we have so far, I’m not entirely convinced that they will. According to a poll by The Economist/YouGov taken immediately after the indictment, 76% of adult Republicans (and 85% of those who supported Trump in 2020) said they thought the indictment was more the result of a witch hunt than a legitimate investigation. Additionally, a majority of adult Republicans (69%) said they don’t think Trump can get a fair trial in New York.

nrakich: This poll was mostly done before the impeachment and the announcement of the specific charges, though. Did everything we learned on Tuesday change your expectations about the political impact of this on Trump?

Alex: I think it’s hard to say without seeing new polls, Nathaniel. But there weren’t really any surprises in the facts presented yesterday. And if the base wasn’t willing to turn on Trump earlier, I don’t see why they would now. I don’t think Trump is likely to take a major hit unless Republicans come to believe the charges will hamper his ability to win a general election.

ameliatd: That is to say, he must give the impression that he could be condemned?

Or do you think there’s a scenario where he’s sentenced and his base is convinced it’s an unfair sentence and won’t hurt him in the general?

Alex: I think it’s entirely possible, Amelia. I mean, last week Republicans were calling the case against Trump baseless long before the charges were laid.

ameliatd: I’m also curious, Alex and Nathaniel, if you think another indictment, say, from the Fulton County, Georgia, district attorney would make Trump supporters more or less convinced that Trump is the victim of a witch hunt.

nrakich: I think new indictments would make Trump supporters more likely to think this is a witch hunt against Trump, because a witch hunt involves sort of a pile-up on all sides. But I also think they would make Trump supporters more likely to abandon him in the long run. You may think someone is the victim of an unfair witch hunt and think they are too weighed down by drama to be your standard bearer.

ameliatd: Yeah, to some extent the proof is in the pudding or whatever the legal version of the pudding is. Bragg was brave enough to file the charges, but now he really has to stick with them.

