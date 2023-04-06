Politics
‘They have become so desperate,’ PM Modi says of ‘Modi teri kabr khudegi’ remark
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses party leaders and workers virtually on the occasion of BJP ‘Sthapna Diwas’ (Foundation Day), in New Delhi (PTI Photo)
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), social justice is not only political, but that the party follows it in letter and spirit.
Addressing BJP workers on the 44th day of the founding of the party, Prime Minister Modi said: “BJP works with the mantra of Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas-Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas. We have always prioritized absolute to social justice and empowerment in our hearts and style of work.Social justice is not for us a political slogan, but an article of faith for us.
He added: “The BJP lives for social justice… follows it in letter and spirit. Getting a free ration of 80 million people is a reflection of social justice. The possibility of free treatment up to at Rs 5 lakh for 50 million poor without discrimination is a strong expression of social justice.”
I firmly believe that the devotion, dedication and power of our Karyakartas, and our Mantra of “Nation First” will continue to inspire us!
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin said on Monday that the struggle to achieve social justice was not the business of one state. Chairing India’s first Social Justice Federation, which brought together leaders of different political parties on a virtual platform, Stalin attacked the ruling BJP, saying those who supported the idea of a single concept vis-a-vis -vis faith and language, among other things, were against social justice.
Meanwhile, in his speech today, Prime Minister Modi also denounced his dynastic politics to Congress, Prime Minister Modi, “Today BJP is leading a new political culture in the country and what is the culture of Congress and other parties like it? All these parties are hostages to familyism, dynasty, casteism and regionalism, while the political culture of BJP is to take every compatriot with it.”
Prime Minister Modi said the opposition never imagined that Section 370 would ever be history. “Seeing their corrupt acts exposed, imperial-minded people are filled with frustration, so now these people have openly started threatening to dig Modi’s grave,” he said.
“They can’t digest the work the BJP is doing. Today they got so desperate that they openly started saying ‘modi-teri-kabr-khudegi’. But I mean these people will continue to conspiring against us but they don’t know that the poor, the destitute, the dalits, the tribals are protecting the lotus.”
He further said that the BJP has made the nation mantra its ideal. The BJP was born from the bosom of democracy, feeds on the nectar of democracy, and the BJP works day and night for the country with dedication while strengthening the country’s democracy and constitution, he said.
“BJP is the party for which the nation has always been paramount. One India-Best India whose faith has been the main mantra. When Jana Sangh was born, we did not have much political experience, nor the means. .. nor the resources, but we had a devotion to the homeland and the power of democracy, he said.
He added, “Our dedication is to Mother India… Our dedication is to the millions of people in the country… Our dedication is to the Constitution of the country. Today, the BJP stands for development and faith … it stands for new ideas and plays its role as the main servant in the country’s path to victory.”
He added that from the beginning, the BJP has a deep faith in the intellect and values of the people of the country, which is itself the “mother of democracy”. He added that this faith was growing stronger day by day.
All we had was ‘Maatr Bhumi Ki Bhakti’ and ‘Lok Tantra Ki Shakti’, ie ‘Devotion to Fatherland’ and ‘Power of Democracy’, he said.
He stated that Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ has been the mantra and the goal of the Bharatiya Janata Party. When Jan Sangh was born, we didn’t have much political experience or enough resources, he added.
April 6 marks the 44th founding day of the BJP and the party has held various programs right from the booth level.
Additionally, the ruling Center party will screen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in 10 lakh places across the country on Thursday.
Afterwards, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech will be broadcast to BJP offices across the country. BJP leaders, bureau members and workers will gather at party offices to listen to Prime Minister Modi’s speech.
