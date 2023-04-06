Anthony Scaramucci compares Donald Trump to Logan Roy of ‘Succession’





Former Trump aide Anthony Scaramucci has compared his ex-boss to “Succession” patriarch Logan Roy. Scaramucci said Trump was a “family guy” and that Roy, like Trump, loved his children. “He has this love-hate relationship with his family,” Scaramucci said. Loading Something is loading.

Anthony Scaramucci, former communications director for former President Donald Trump, has compared his ex-boss to Logan Roy, the ruthless patriarch of HBO’s hit series “Succession.”

“He’s a family guy, whether you like Mr. Trump or not. He’s sort of the Logan Roy of American politics. He has this love-hate relationship with his family,” Scaramucci told Stephanie Ruhle from MSNBC.

“Okay, wait a minute,” Ruhle said. “Logan Roy is not a family man.”

“Oh, no, no, I have to watch the show very carefully,” Scaramucci said. “He really loves these kids. It’s just this whole narcissistic web he put these kids in.”

Roy, the “Succession” patriarch, is a ruthless businessman who controls the fictional media conglomerate Waystar Royco.

Roy has a complicated relationship with his children. Over the course of the series, Roy blackmailed his son Kendall and pitted his potential successors against each other. And at the end of the show’s third season, he cut the three children of the Waystar Royco media empire to stay in power in the company.

Brian Cox, who plays Roy, told Collider that series creator Jesse Armstrong said Roy loved his children.

“Does Logan Roy love his children? Jesse’s response, from the start, was, ‘Yes, he loves them very much. That’s the biggest problem,” Cox told Collider. “He loves these horrible creatures who don’t deserve anything, but they’re his children.”

Scaramucci and Ruhle continued their debate about the Roy family and the “Succession” patriarch’s love for his children, or lack thereof on Twitter.

Scaramucci isn’t the first person to compare the Trump family to the Roy family in “Succession.”

In June, Alex Holder, a British documentary filmmaker who gained exclusive access to the Trumps, made similar comments about their family dynamics.

“And I’m talking specifically about Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump, and then the president himself, and the interactions they have with each other and the interaction they have with their dad,” Holder said. on Yahoo. “Skullduggery” podcast.

“There’s kind of this ‘succession’ type vibe to the project,” Holder said. “But also, you know, it’s real-life succession drama.”

Scaramucci and Trump’s representatives did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment sent outside of normal business hours.

