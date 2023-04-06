Turkey-Bosnia security deal raises concerns over rights and freedoms: report





Turkey and Bosnia have reached a security cooperation agreement that includes sharing operational intelligence, training and donating equipment, raising concerns that Turkey could use the deal to export rights abuses rights to Bosnia, reported Nordic Monitor. In the text of the agreement, obtained by Nordic Monitor, the two countries pledge to cooperate in the fight against transnational organized crime, including money laundering, cybercrime, migrant smuggling, terrorism and crime. economic and financial. The agreement, currently awaiting approval in the Turkish parliament, was signed on September 20, 2020. It is expected to be approved by both the parliamentary committee and the general assembly soon. The agreement’s provisions on cooperation on terrorist offenses are causing problems for the Bosnian authorities given the way the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan labels all of its critics, opponents and dissidents as terrorists. In recent years, hundreds of thousands of Turks, including journalists, politicians, lawyers and human rights defenders, have been investigated, prosecuted and/or sentenced jail time under Turkey’s anti-terrorism laws that were heavily abused in sham trials despite having nothing to do with terrorism or violence. Article 2 of the agreement, which relates to cooperation in relation to terrorist offences, stipulates that cooperation in the fight against terrorism includes, in particular, cooperation relating to the exchange of information, intelligence and assessments , and operational cooperation on terrorist organizations and their modus operandi, terrorist acts, the financing of terrorism, affecting the security of the Parties, and the techniques and methods used in the prevention, fight and suppression of terrorism. During parliamentary deliberations on approving similar security protocols with other countries, Turkish government officials openly admitted that such agreements would aid the Turkish government’s efforts to crack down on those affiliated with the Glen movement in other countries. country. Moreover, at the insistence of Turkish officials, the agreement includes provisions on how to regulate the media in the fight against terrorist offenses, which has been a continuous pattern in such agreements signed by Turkey with dozens countries in recent years, especially with countries that have problems with democracy, human rights and freedom of the press. The agreement stipulates that in the fight against terrorism, the parties shall prevent the activities of the visual and written media of terrorist organizations and their front institutions operating in their territory against the other party and both parties consider them as terrorist organizations and take the appropriate measures in this regard according to their national legislation. FOR MORE.. Take a second to support the Stockholm Center for Freedom on Patreon!

