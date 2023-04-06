Connect with us

Politics

Macron urges Xi to push Russia to start new peace talks with Ukraine

Macron urges Xi to push Russia to start new peace talks with Ukraine

 


New developments:

  • French President Emmanuel Macron tells Chinese President Xi Jinping to use China’s relationship with Russia to help end Russia’s war in Ukraine.
  • Kremlin says decision to station tactical nukes in Belarus was prompted by NATO expansion into Russia
  • The Swedish prosecutor investigating the Nord Stream pipeline explosions in September told Reuters the clear primary scenario was that a state-sponsored group was responsible
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits Poland, briefing leaders on the war in Ukraine and meeting Ukrainian refugees who fled after the large-scale invasion of Russia.

French President Emmanuel Macron has encouraged Chinese President Xi Jinping to use China’s relationship with Russia to help end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Macron told Xi when they met in Beijing on Thursday that Russia’s aggression in Ukraine had damaged international stability.

“I know I can count on you to bring Russia to its senses and bring everyone back to the negotiating table,” Macron said.

Xi told reporters that together with France, we call for restraint and reason in the 14-month conflict, adding that China seeks an early return to peace talks in the search for a political settlement and building of a balanced European architecture. and sustainable.

The Chinese leader said his government called for the protection of civilians. Nuclear weapons must not be used and nuclear war must be avoided.

But it was unclear whether Xi could pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate, as Macron had demanded, or whether the Chinese leader would speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said the last month that China could be a partner in the search for peace.

China has proposed a multi-part peace plan for Ukraine that includes a call for maintaining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, but it does not call on Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine. .

Ukrainian officials have said they will only engage in peace talks if Russia withdraws its entire military, while Russia has insisted that Ukraine recognize areas Russia has claimed to annex.

Zelensky in Poland

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited neighboring Poland on Wednesday, providing updates on the war in Ukraine and meeting with Ukrainian refugees who fled after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said that the situation of Ukrainian forces in the eastern town of Bakhmut remains difficult and that corresponding decisions should be taken if Kiev troops risk being surrounded by Russian forces.

Zelenskyy discussed the state of the war with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, as well as support and international cooperation for Ukraine. Zelenskyy thanked Poland for what he called historic assistance to the Kyiv government.

WATCH: Visit Cements Ukraine-Poland Alliance

Duda said Russia had committed war crimes in Ukraine that needed to be punished.

“Today we are trying to obtain for Ukraine additional guarantees, security guarantees, which will strengthen Ukraine’s military potential,” noted the Polish President.

Poland has been a key ally for Ukraine. The UN refugee agency says there are 1.5 million Ukrainian refugees who have registered for temporary protection status in Poland.

Poland has also served as the main hub for other Ukrainian partners to send military and humanitarian aid.

Some elements of this report come from the Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/latest-in-ukraine-macron-urges-xi-to-help-bring-ukraine-peace-talks-/7038766.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com

Related Topics: