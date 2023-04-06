Macron urges Xi to push Russia to start new peace talks with Ukraine

New developments:

Kremlin says decision to station tactical nukes in Belarus was prompted by NATO expansion into Russia

The Swedish prosecutor investigating the Nord Stream pipeline explosions in September told Reuters the clear primary scenario was that a state-sponsored group was responsible

French President Emmanuel Macron has encouraged Chinese President Xi Jinping to use China’s relationship with Russia to help end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Macron told Xi when they met in Beijing on Thursday that Russia’s aggression in Ukraine had damaged international stability.

“I know I can count on you to bring Russia to its senses and bring everyone back to the negotiating table,” Macron said.

Xi told reporters that together with France, we call for restraint and reason in the 14-month conflict, adding that China seeks an early return to peace talks in the search for a political settlement and building of a balanced European architecture. and sustainable.

The Chinese leader said his government called for the protection of civilians. Nuclear weapons must not be used and nuclear war must be avoided.

But it was unclear whether Xi could pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate, as Macron had demanded, or whether the Chinese leader would speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said the last month that China could be a partner in the search for peace.

China has proposed a multi-part peace plan for Ukraine that includes a call for maintaining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, but it does not call on Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine. .

Ukrainian officials have said they will only engage in peace talks if Russia withdraws its entire military, while Russia has insisted that Ukraine recognize areas Russia has claimed to annex.

Zelensky in Poland

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited neighboring Poland on Wednesday, providing updates on the war in Ukraine and meeting with Ukrainian refugees who fled after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said that the situation of Ukrainian forces in the eastern town of Bakhmut remains difficult and that corresponding decisions should be taken if Kiev troops risk being surrounded by Russian forces.

Zelenskyy discussed the state of the war with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, as well as support and international cooperation for Ukraine. Zelenskyy thanked Poland for what he called historic assistance to the Kyiv government.

Duda said Russia had committed war crimes in Ukraine that needed to be punished.

“Today we are trying to obtain for Ukraine additional guarantees, security guarantees, which will strengthen Ukraine’s military potential,” noted the Polish President.

Poland has been a key ally for Ukraine. The UN refugee agency says there are 1.5 million Ukrainian refugees who have registered for temporary protection status in Poland.

Poland has also served as the main hub for other Ukrainian partners to send military and humanitarian aid.

