Suspicious American watches Trump in criminal court, hoping for justice





NEW YORK, April 5 (Reuters) – Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s surrender on criminal charges on Tuesday was marred by clashes between his fans and haters outside a courtroom in downtown Manhattan, and a now familiar cycle of name-calling and outrage from lawmakers and Trump. himself.

But many Americans who say they follow this case and other Trump investigations aren’t looking for political points — they’re hoping American democracy will deliver justice.

“That’s what the system is for,” said Carla Sambula, who said she drove an hour from her home in Rockland County, New York, to wait in line outside a Manhattan courthouse. so that he can witness Trump’s impeachment first-hand. “It’s hard to say whether they’ll be successful, especially as a woman of color,” said Sambula, who is black, adding that she hadn’t voted since voting for President Barack Obama.

Americans’ trust in institutions such as Congress, the television news and the presidency fell last year to the lowest average level in more than 40 years, according to a Gallup poll. Only 14% say they have a great deal or “fairly great” confidence in the criminal justice system, half the level of ten years ago.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case is the first of several involving Trump as the country prepares for a 2024 presidential election in which Trump is the leading Republican candidate. Trump pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

“There’s a lot of cynicism on the far right and on the far left,” said Richard Painter, a former White House ethics attorney and University of Minnesota law professor. The two parties united around the idea that “the law is not a question of law, it is just a question of politics and power”.

Trump himself has complained over the years that law enforcement targeted him for political purposes, and his rhetoric has intensified since the New York case surfaced.

On Wednesday, Trump called on fellow Republicans in Congress to cut funding to the US Justice Department and the FBI. A number of Republican lawmakers have expressed concern that the case is a test of whether the government can be weaponized against disadvantaged politicians.

About half of Americans believe investigations against Republican Trump are politically motivated actions by Democrats, according to a new Reuters/Ispos poll – including 36% Democrats. Half of Americans, meanwhile, believe Trump and some members of the Republican Party are working to delegitimize law enforcement to avoid charges against Trump — including 30% of Republicans.

Americans, however, say they want to be held accountable – around 70% disagree with the idea that US presidents have immunity from all but the most serious criminal charges, according to the Reuters poll. /Ipsos. An even higher level agrees that no one in America should be “above the law”.

The US justice system will come under intense scrutiny in the coming months as multiple investigations continue.

The Manhattan case, which involves a porn star’s hidden money, could drag on for a year or more. An investigation into Trump’s attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia could lead to an indictment this spring, and the Justice Department is investigating a related transfer of power issue as well as Trump’s retention of classified documents . A civil lawsuit over voting machine company Dominion’s libel allegations against Fox News in the 2020 election could begin this month.

“One of the pillars of democracy is holding elected leaders accountable. Usually we think of this politically, but it also applies legally when crimes have been committed,” said Vince Warren, executive director of the Center for Constitutional Rights, a legal organization and advocacy group.

The wave of legal actions against Trump “could signal an era where presidential actions are subject to legal liability in the future,” Warren said.

Amir Ali, executive director of the MacArthur Justice Center, pointed to the disproportionate incarceration of minorities and low-income people in the United States and said the system “regularly gave those in power a free pass.”

“It is obvious that the criminal justice system can impose itself – it is proven, and in an oppressive way,” Ali said.

Yusef Salaam, one of five black teenagers wrongfully convicted in a 1989 rape case, wrote a full-page ad echoing one Trump paid for decades ago, calling out Salaam and others dubbed the “Central Park Five” to face the death penalty.

“Even though thirty-four years ago you did indeed call for my death and the deaths of four other innocent children, I wish you no harm,” wrote Salaam, now a Democratic candidate for New York City Council. , in his announcement. “On the contrary, I trust the justice system to seek the truth.”

The issues that will be addressed in several upcoming Trump-related cases “reflect the fragility of any democracy,” said Adav Noti, vice president of the Campaign Legal Center, a nonpartisan government watchdog. “People can try to stay in power illegally,” he said.

At least two ongoing investigations into Trump deal with whether he tried to block the legal transfer of power to his successor, Democrat Joe Biden. Trump continues to falsely claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him by widespread voter fraud.

The way to prevent the sabotage of a future election is for “high profile people to serve jail time for trying to nullify the 2020 election”, Noti said.

“There is a good reason” for the cynicism felt by Americans, he said. But “it doesn’t have to be like that.”

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Heather Timmons in Washington, Tyler Clifford in New York; Additional reporting by Anna Gratzer in New York. Writing by Heather Timmons Editing by Donna Bryson and Shri Navaratnam

