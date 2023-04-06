Craftsman Quadri Congratulates PM Modi on Padma Award, Congress Links Clip to Karnataka Muslim Votes





In a video, Karnataka Bidri craft artist Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri was seen thanking PM Modi after receiving the Padma Shri award. Congress accused the BJP of “tutoring” the Muslim artist to make such a statement.

New Delhi ,

Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah chatted with the laureates including Rasheed Quadri after the end of the investiture ceremony.

By Amit Bhardwaj: Congress accused BJP of ‘mentoring’ renowned Bidri artist Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri, who thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP after receiving Padma Shri award. After the Padma award ceremony on Wednesday, when Prime Minister Modi wished Quadri and shook his hand, the Karnataka artist told the prime minister, “I was expecting a Padma award under the UPA government, but I I didn’t receive it. When your government came, I now thought that the BJP government wouldn’t give me any awards. But you proved me wrong. I express my sincere gratitude to you.” This is an interesting conversation between Padma Shri Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri and Prime Minister He says, I was expecting Padma earlier, for 5 years in UPA, I didn’t get. I did not expect to get it under the BJP government, but I am grateful to Prime Minister Modi for proving him wrong. pic.twitter.com/zpVRd0HLuu

Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 5, 2023 Reacting to the conversation between Prime Minister Modi and the Muslim artist from Karnataka, Pramod Tiwari of Congress said: “To gain an advantage in the polls of Karnataka, they have instructed Rasheed Quadri to make such statement in order to gain the sympathy of Muslim voters. But that won’t happen.” Pramod Tiwari further claimed that “BJP only releases selected statements”. Karnataka’s veteran Bidri craftsman Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri received Padma Shri from President Draupadi Murmu on Wednesday. READ ALSO | Mulayam Singh Yadav and Sudha Murty Among 106 Padma Award Winners | Complete list BJP REACTS BJP spokesman Shehzad Poonawala slammed Pramod Tiwari for insulting the craftsman. “Congress Pramod Tiwari, who wanted a separate law for Gandhis, now alleges that legendary Bidri craftsman, Padmashri Shah Rashid Ahmed Qadri was ‘instructed’ to congratulate Prime Minister @narendramodi on votes (sic)”, a- he said in a tweet. Congressman Pramod Tiwari, who wanted a separate law for Gandhis, now alleges legendary Bidri craftsman Padmashri Shah Rashid Ahmed Qadri was ‘educated’ to praise the PM @Narendra Modi for the votes It is an insult not only to the craftsman but also to Karnataka and the Padma winners who pic.twitter.com/bqlSqlLMD5

Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) April 6, 2023 “It is an insult not only to the craftsman, but also to Karnataka and to the Padma laureates who come from the humblest backgrounds. Today, the prizes have become Padma peoples, but true to their character, the parivar of the Congress is attacking these people, culture and art of Karnataka. Will they fire Pramod Tewari? If not, people will react in Karnataka,” the BJP spokesperson wrote on Twitter. READ ALSO | Messrs. Keeravaani and Raveena Tandon Receive Prestigious Padma Shri Award from President Draupadi Murmu Posted on: April 6, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/shah-rasheed-ahmed-quadri-padma-shri-pm-modi-bjp-congress-2356593-2023-04-06 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related