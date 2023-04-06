Imran Khan should enjoy security in accordance with status of former Pakistani PM: Court





A high court here on Thursday ruled that former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan should be given security based on his status as a former prime minister.

The High Court in Islamabad has heard Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s appeal over ensuring adequate security after Home Minister Rana Sanaullah allegedly threatened him.

In March, Sanaullah, who is very close to former prime minister and London-based PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, said that when the ruling party felt his existence was threatened, he would go to the against his main political rival.

The country’s politics have been brought to a level where the existence of only one of the two (PTI and PML-N) is possible, he said, apparently targeting Khan.

During Thursday’s hearing, the court inquired about the prevailing security regulations, as well as the level of security given to Khan, 72, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Khan’s lawyer told the court that the former prime minister, who survived an assassination attempt in November last year, could not appear in court, to which Chief Justice Aamer Farooq told that Khan did not need to appear in court in this matter as it was solely on the provision of security.

The High Court Chief Justice questioned what the law said about the safety of a former prime minister.

The Additional Attorney General (AAG), Munawar Iqbal Duggal, told the court that adequate security would be provided. The AAG argued that the law stipulated that the security notification for a former prime minister should be published through a special newspaper.

Judge Farooq asked whether a guarantee had been provided to Khan. The AAG said the former cricketer-turned-politician was given an armored vehicle. He continued that after the 18th Amendment, providing security was a provincial matter.

A Home Office official said a lifetime bond was supposed to be given, but the notification detailing it has not been released.

As long as Khan was in Islamabad, he had rock-solid security, he said.

During the Chief Justice’s inquiry into the current situation, the ministry representative reiterated that security had been provided to Khan. Khan’s lawyer stated the Wazirabad incident where Khan was shot in an assassination attempt.

The Chief Justice noted that the law was the law and that security had to be provided as it stated.

Whatever the rule of law, take it to court. A prisoner has rights if he is in prison, he added.

The chief justice said the former prime minister should be granted security based on his status.

While researching the safety rules given for former prime ministers, the court noted that it would make the appropriate orders when the rules are submitted.

