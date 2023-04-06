Planting rice with farmers in Tuban, the president appreciates the use of organic fertilizers





President Joko Widodo accompanied by Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo conducted activities on Thursday to accelerate post-harvest rice planting with farmers in Indonesian Farmers Union Food Sovereignty Area, Senori Village, Merakurak District, Regency from Tuban, East Java Province. , April 6, 2023. The Head of State appreciated the use of organic fertilizers made by the Indonesian Farmers’ Union in the area. “Today we will start planting like in other regions, after the harvest there will be no break because there is still a lot of water, it will be planted immediately, and what I am happy about , is to use organic fertilizer here which is made by the Indonesian Farmers Union,” the president said in his statement. after planting rice. The president said the use of organic fertilizers can help farmers reduce the cost of agricultural production. In addition, farmers no longer depend on the availability of chemical fertilizers, chemical fertilizer industry and raw materials for chemical fertilizers. “So there should be no complaints, ‘Sir, fertilizer is difficult’, yes it is difficult for all countries, fertilizer issues are indeed difficult, but there are options and that was started by the Indonesian Peasants’ Union. I think that’s great,” the president said. The President also said that the use of organic fertilizers could help improve the environment and regenerate agricultural ecosystems in the region. “There are a lot of worms, a lot of eels, a lot of frogs, it will start again, the ecology will become good again,” the president said. The president also instructed Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo to expand the use of organic fertilizers in other parts of Indonesia, including providing cows that can be used to make organic fertilizers. “That’s it, in other areas later it will be up to the Ministry of Agriculture to provide enough so that it can be used to make organic fertilizers,” the president said. Also accompanying the President and Mrs. Iriana in this activity, Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo, Governor of East Java Khofifah Indar Parawansa and Regent Tuban Aditya Halindra Faridzky.

