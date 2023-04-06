New York judge presiding over Donald Trump criminal case receives death threats





The New York judge handling Donald Trump’s secret money case has received death threats and been assigned a security team, Fox News Digital has learned.

Threats against Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan began about a week ago but escalated following Trump’s historic impeachment on Tuesday on 34 counts of document tampering commercial.

Trump, the first former US president to face criminal charges, has pleaded not guilty.

“Chambers has received the predictable harassing and defamatory calls and emails, all of which are being assessed,” Office of Courts Management spokesman Lucian Chalfen told Fox News Digital.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media during election night at Mar-a-Lago on November 8, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump spoke as the nation awaits the results of the vote in the midterm elections. ((Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images))

“Over the past few weeks, we have continued to assess security issues and potential threats and have maintained an increased security presence in and around courthouses and throughout the justice system and will adjust protocols as necessary,” he added.

Two court officers escort Merchan to and from work, a precaution that began about a week ago. In light of the escalating threats, the NYPD is currently evaluating whether to station officers outside the judge’s home, a law enforcement source said.

Court officers cannot be assigned to Merchan’s family members, but the NYPD could provide them with a detail, the source added.

“It is appalling and we condemn anyone who participates in such behavior,” Trump’s criminal defense attorney Joe Tacopina told Fox News Digital.

Stormy Daniels reacted to former President Donald Trump’s impeachment with an X-rated tweet. (Philip Faraone/Getty Images/Photo by Seth Wenig-Pool/Getty Images)

Merchan presided over the Trump Organization trial that led to the company’s conviction on 17 counts of tax evasion and a $1.6 million fine.

Trump called Merchan and his family “Trump haters” on social media and accused the judge of pressuring the organization’s longtime chief financial officer, Alan Weisselberg, to plead guilty to dodged taxes on $1.7 million in employee benefits.

Weisselberg testified against the Trump Organization at trial as part of a plea deal in exchange for a five-month prison sentence.

In an article on Truth Social, Trump called Merchan a “highly partisan judge and said ‘HIS DAUGHTER WORKED FOR KAMALA AND NOW THE BIDEN-HARRIS CAMPAIGN.’

Former US President Donald Trump enters the Manhattan Courthouse in New York on April 4, 2023. (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

The Republican 2024 presidential candidate’s sons also posted on their social media accounts about the lawyer’s daughter’s work for President Joe Biden’s campaign.

Merchan oversaw Anna Gristina’s 2012 plea deal to run a high-end escort service that catered to celebrities and politicians. The suburban housewife’s case inspired the 2021 Lifetime movie “Soccer Mom Madam.”

