Politics
False claim about VC who signed PM Modi’s graduation certificate goes viral
Social media posts claiming that former Gujarat University Vice-Chancellor Prof. KS Shastri, whose signature appears on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s master’s degree, died in 1981, two years before the issuance of the certificate, are false.
BOOM has found the claim to be entirely false. The screenshot used to make the claim shows Shastri’s tenure as Vice-Chancellor of Veer Narmad South Gujarat University, not the dates of his birth and death.
The false claim was made by several Congress supporters on Twitter and Facebook.
Anil Patel, whose biography says he is a Congress supporter and social activist, tweeted a collage of two images – one showing a copy of the Prime Minister’s diploma and the other showing a sepia toned screenshot of Shastri with the dates 22-08-1980 to 13-07-1981 in brackets.
Patel tweeted the collage with a caption in Hindi, which claims: “Vice Chancellor KS Shastri who signed the Prime Minister’s diploma died in 1981 so how was the diploma printed afterwards?”
(Original text – KS 1981…?)
The same false claim was also shared on Twitter and Facebook. Click on here, here, hereAnd here.
The issue of the Prime Minister’s educational qualification has come up once again after a recent ruling by the Gujarat High Court. The High Court has ruled in favor of the University of Gujarat which challenged a 2016 order by the Chief Information Commission (CIC) to make the prime minister’s degree public. The CIC order was in response to a Right to Information (RTI) request made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The high court ruled in favor of the university and imposed a fine of Rs. 25,000 on Kejriwal. Learn more here.
Since then, several opposition leaders have questioned the authenticity of the Prime Minister’s degree
In 2016, the BJP released photocopies of Premier’s Bachelor of Arts (BA) certificate from Delhi University and Master of Arts (MA) certificate from Gujarat University. The photocopy of the MA certificate indicates that it is a duplicate and also shows the signature of KS Shastri Click here.
FACT CHECK
Without going into the authenticity of the degree, our findings show that the claim that former Vice-Chancellor KS Shastri, whose signature appears on the copy of the Prime Minister’s Master’s Certificate, died in 1981 is false.
The dates mentioned in the image show Shastri’s tenure at another university and not his date of birth and date of death.
Using search operators, we performed a Boolean search with the keywords “KS Shastri” AND “Gujarat University”, which showed us a PDF document from the University of Gujarat listing former vice- university chancellors.
The PDF shows that Prof. KS Shastri served as Chancellor of Gujarat University from 1981 to 1987. Click here to view the PDF.
The same search also led us to the Veer Narmad South Gujarat University website. The same photo that is now going viral was taken on the website. Consult an archive here. The website shows that Shastri served as Vice Chancellor of VNSGU from 22-08-1980 to 13-07-1981.
Shastri’s name is listed on the advisory boards of the Foundation for Education and Research Som-Lalit and the Som-Lalit Institute of Business Management. See here And here.
We also found a number of press articles about KS Shastri after his tenure at the University of Gujarat ended.
In November 2003, a Times of India (TOI) article reported KS Shastri, his son Pragnesh and MP Jadiya – a former clerk, were arrested over allegations of bribery, cheating and forgery, where the former vice-chancellor was accused of carrying out an arbitrary raise and illegal charges.
“As President of Gujarat State University and College Teachers Association, Shastri had recently spearheaded Maha Gujarat Navnirman’s agitation against the Modi government,” TOI reported.
Another TOI story from June 2012 reported that Shastri was ousted from the post of president of the Gujarat University Teachers Association (GUTA), an umbrella body for college teachers at the university. Read about it here.
