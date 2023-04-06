Arguments for and against the prosecution of Donald Trump | Notice





No society can prosper for long if its leaders abandon the moral precepts that truly make nations great. This publication condemns any behavior, alleged or not, which would break the sacred marital bonds of fidelity. And, if former President Donald Trump violated campaign laws or any other laws, he should be prosecuted.

No one, not even presidents or former presidents, is above the law.

And yet, if the 34 counts brought against Trump on Tuesday by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg would not have been brought against others in similar situations or should be prosecuted as misdemeanors rather than felonies, it is better that the charges were never filed.

In the United States, nobody is above the law, but also, nobody is below the law; no one should be subject to unfair scrutiny or punishment simply because of who they are, their politics or their unpopular personality.

Equal justice, considering the fair application of laws for all, is essential to maintaining public confidence in the justice system. And if political motives drive the actions of those with judicial responsibilities, it threatens the fabric of the United States.

The case against Trump, in this case, has already raised eyebrows among legal experts. The 34 counts all relate to first degree falsification of business documents, and they all revolve around alleged silent payments to porn actress Stephanie Clifford, known professionally as Stormy Daniels, as well as payments to two others . She received $130,000 in 2016, allegedly to stop her from disclosing an affair with Trump, an affair he denies.

Prosecutors say Trump undermined the integrity of the 2016 election by disguising bogus payments as legal fees or attempting to violate state tax laws, and working to keep damaging information secret, which all violated not only commercial records laws but, because of its timing, election laws or other laws.

Violations of trade practices laws are generally treated as misdemeanors in New York State. Violating campaign finance laws is a crime. Prosecutors face a challenge to establish a legal connection between these two people and therefore indicate why this should be prosecuted as a felony rather than a misdemeanor.

As former federal prosecutor Ankush Khardori recently wrote for The New York Times, the end of this case is far from clear. Federal prosecutors apparently looked into this case when Trump left office and decided not to prosecute. Trump, if he admits an affair, could plausibly claim that he was trying to block the information from reaching his wife.

The prosecution case may rely on the questionable credibility of former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, who served time in prison for tax evasion and campaign finance violations.

The case is reminiscent of the trial of former presidential candidate John Edwards, which ended in a mistrial in 2012. He was accused of accepting more than $900,000 from two donors to cover up an affair with a woman who had worked on his campaign, and who later became pregnant. Jurors were deadlocked on whether the money was used to help his campaign or to prevent his wife, who had cancer, from finding out.

The two senators from Utah both said the charges against Trump violate the concept of fairness under the law.

This is not justice solemnly and blindly executed, tweeted Sen. Mike Lee. It is using the law to selectively punish for political ends.

Senator Mitt Romney, who has twice voted to impeach Trump, said: “No one is above the law, not even former presidents, but everyone is entitled to equal treatment under the law. The overreach of prosecutors sets a dangerous precedent for the criminalization of political opponents and undermines public confidence in our justice system.

And this is the main danger. These accusations are the first ever brought against a former president, and in particular against a candidate for re-election. Such a precedent can trigger questionable lawsuits as a partisan weapon. Trump once led the chants of Lock her up! against his 2016 Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, but nothing ever came of it. The fear now is that a Republican prosecutor may one day feel free to prosecute a Democratic candidate, searching and searching until something questionable is found.

None of this should stop prosecutors from holding former presidents accountable for serious crimes against the American people. Other possible cases brewing against Trump are being investigated, did he attempt to alter the 2020 election results? What was his role in preparing for the mob attack on the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021? If pursued, these allegations could relate to threats to the US system of government, as well as evidence of abuse of executive power.

A precedent that seems politically motivated could open the door to similar tactics in the future. But a precedent for serious and substantial crimes against the American people would set the bar much higher.

To be clear, Tuesday’s impeachment undoubtedly relates to allegations of a sordid episode under the dignified office of President of the United States. As the nation learned from Bill Clinton, extramarital affairs can compromise more than morals and dignity.

But when prosecutors step below the line applied to all citizens with respect to the law, the nation suffers just as much as when the law is ignored for someone in a position of power, placing that person above the law. law.

