President Jokowi describes commodity prices at Merakurak Market in Tuban as cheap due to abundant production





TUBANKOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo visited Merakurak Market, District TubanEast Java, to check commodity prices ahead of Eid al-Fitr 2023. According President Jokowithe price of daily necessities in Merakurak market is lower than the price of daily necessities in other regional markets in Indonesia. “The price of daily necessities at Merakurak market is relatively cheap compared to other areas because Tuban’s production is very abundant,” Joko Widodo said after visiting Merakurak market in Tuban on Thursday ( 04/06/2023). Also read: President Jokowi is pleased that Tuban farmers use organic fertilizers a lot Cheap staple food types are chicken meat, which costs about IDR 28,000 per kilogram, shallots cost IDR 30,000 per kilogram, and chilli costs between IDR 26,000 and IDR 29,000 per kilogram. “I asked the regent why it’s cheap, I think because the production here is very abundant. Chicken is also abundant. Compared to other neighborhoods and towns here, it’s much cheaper,” said he explained. Also Read: President Jokowi takes part in rice planting with farmers in Tuban Apart from reviewing the prices of daily necessities at Merakurak Market, President Jokowi also provided assistance in the form of groceries, notebooks and T-shirts to market traders and visitors who came. President Joko Widodo’s arrival at Merakurak Market has people lining up for hours and scrambling to see, meet and shake hands with the number 1 person in Indonesia. A resident named Ningsih admitted that she was willing to wait for the president to arrive from 08:00 WIB to 11:00 WIB. He was happy to see President Joko Widodo for the first time and to have received the basic food aid that had been distributed. “This is the first time I personally see the President, Pak Jokowi. Thank God I also received basic food aid from him,” he said.

