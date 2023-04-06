Tory minister to keep job after investigation into Islamophobia allegations





In his report, Sir Laurie said: Despite a review of considerable evidence, it has not been possible to draw a clear picture of what was discussed between Mr Spencer and Ms Ghani at two meetings, both of which agreed to have taken place on March 4 and 23, 2020. These discussions are central to the allegations made. Ms. Ghani and Mr. Spencer have different accounts of those meetings, with different recollections of what was said. Each provided evidence, including contemporaneous notes, to support their respective accounts, but given the differing evidence presented to me, I am unable to conclude with sufficient confidence as to what was or was not. was not said at these two meetings. He said Lord Geidt had discovered Mr Johnson’s officials and political advisers had not heard such remarks. Sir Laurie said in his report: It is not possible to conclude absolutely that such comments were not made, but I have found no evidence that comments of the nature described by Ms Ghani are attributed in his case. However, he criticized the shortcomings of Mr Spencer’s response to the Islamophobia allegations. Should have been more careful The then chief whip should have been more careful when he briefed Mr Johnson ahead of his meeting with Ms Ghani in July 2020, as he gave an inaccurate account by failing to mention one of his meetings with her , which was central to his claims. Sir Lauries’ report said: Because incomplete information had been given, Mrs Ghanis’ account was questioned first and she had to endeavor to demonstrate to the then Prime Minister that the meeting had indeed taken place place. This added further difficulty to what Ms Ghani already considered a stressful meeting. Given his influential position as chief whip at the time and the centrality of the information he had to provide, Mr Spencer should have been more careful when briefing the then prime minister. Mr Spencer should also have been more careful with a series of tweets on January 22, 2022, when he implied without evidence that a previous inquiry had considered and dismissed Ms Ghani’s concerns, Sir Laurie said. Responding to the report, Ms Ghani, who is now industry minister, said Mr Spencer should explain criticism of his shortcomings. Sir Lauries’ report makes it very clear that my evidence was credible and consistent, she said. There is no criticism or doubt expressed regarding my version of events. Others will need to explain the report, noting omissions, gaps, incomplete information, inaccurate briefings, and unsubstantiated implied claims in their actions and narrative. We all serve as prime ministers, and there’s no shame in ending a political career. But being told that your faith and your identity are the reason for it cannot be acceptable in any way. The impact of learning this was devastating, and my motivation in pursuing the complaint was to make sure it wasn’t buried, but ended with me so that no other co-workers had to endure something similar.

