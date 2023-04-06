Amit Shah – Kashmir Reader





Salangpur (Guj): Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken tough decisions without any confusion and also maintained peace and tranquility in the country while implementing them.

Shah was referring to some of the major projects of religious and cultural significance, including the renovation of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.

He said that when the Bharatiya Janata Party after its formation only won two seats in Lok Sabha, then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi joked about it. But now the BJP has governments in 16 states across the country and more than 400 MPs, the Union Minister said.

Whenever the BJP came to power in the Center, Indian culture received a huge boost and became popular all over the world, Shah said.

On the occasion of Lord Hanuman Jayanti, Shah was in Salangpur village of Botad district in Gujarat to inaugurate a newly built mega kitchen at Shree Kashtbhanjan Dev Mandir, the famous temple of Lord Hanuman.

“Thousands of people have made sacrifices since the time of Babur for Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. Instead of providing a solution, Congress has continually stretched the problem. One day a court judgment came and Modiji did groundbreaking work for the Ram temple,” Shah said.

Although some people used to say that riots will break out if the issues of Article 370 and Ram Janmabhoomi are touched, nothing like this has happened, the BJP leader said.

“Similarly, we have completed Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Kedardham, Badrinath, Somnath Temple Gold Plating and Pavagadh Temple Renovation. BJP leader and our Prime Minister Narendra Modi without any confusion made decisions with firmness while simultaneously maintaining peace and tranquility in the country,” he said.

In his address at the temple premises, Shah said it was a coincidence that, along with Hanuman Jayanti, today was also the founding day of the BJP.

(Former Prime Minister) Atalji and Advaniji founded the BJP on April 6, 1980 on a principled basis. The announcement of the establishment of the BJP was made at an event held in Mumbai, he noted.

“At that time, many people laughed at the BJP. And when we only got two seats in the subsequent Lok Sabha elections, then-Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi jokingly said in Parliament ‘hum do hamare do’,” Shah said.

He said that thanks to the blessings of Lord Hanuman, the BJP now has governments in 16 states and over 400 members of parliament.

Every time the BJP came to power in the Center after independence, whether under Atal Bihari Vajpayee or Narendra Modi, Indian culture received a huge boost and became popular around the world, Shah said.

People have been saying for a long time that India cannot have two constitutions, two prime ministers and two national emblems, he said.

“When Narendra Modi got a full majority, he quietly, with the stroke of a pen, repealed Article 370 of the Constitution (to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir). Every citizen of this country, whether poor or rich, was happy that Prime Minister Modi had fulfilled his wish and made Kashmir ours,” Shah said.

When rulers of other countries used to visit Gujarat in the past, they would receive either a souvenir of the stone screen (jali) from the Sidi Saiyyed Mosque (based in Ahmedabad) or a replica of the Taj Mahal , did he declare.

“There is nothing wrong with that. But today I am happy that even the Bhagavad Gita is gifted,” the senior BJP official said.

“Our precious sculptures were stolen, offered or even sold all over the world before independence. During Prime Minister Modi’s nine-year reign, 360 idols, many of which were over 1,000 years old, were brought back and resettled in temples,” he said.

