Virginia lawmakers react to former President Donald Trump’s indictment





VIRGINIA New questions emerged on Wednesday about the legal and policy path former President Donald Trump should take after he pleaded not guilty in a landmark court appearance on dozens of felony charges related to money payments. silent silver from 2016.

All of this comes as the race for the White House has only just begun and every seat is up for grabs in the Virginia General Assembly in this November election.

10 News reached out to state and federal lawmakers representing Virginia for their thoughts on the landmark indictment.

Republican U.S. Representative Bob Good tweeted, The indictment and arrest of former President Trump is a chilling example of an armed government targeting a political opponent. Every freedom-loving American across the country should be disturbed by this.

Republican U.S. Rep. Ben Cline tweeted, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg and the radical left are trying to weaponize our justice system against their political enemies. If they can do that to a former president, they can do that to you.

Democratic Senator Tim Kaine released the following statement to 10 News.

No one is above the law and President Trump will have to defend himself in court, Kaine said. All legal proceedings must be fair and impartial and follow the facts.

The question now is how the charges will affect Trump’s bid for president in 2024 and how will voters react.

Trump has lost Virginia by wide margins in the last two presidential elections. Although Virginians elected Republican Glenn Youngkin as governor last year. This fall, every seat in the Virginia General Assembly is up for grabs.

Senator Mark Peake, a Republican who represents District 22 in Virginia, said the indictment sets a bad precedent.

I’m shocked, actually, Peake said.

Of the. Wren Williams, a Republican representing Virginia’s 9th District, called it a political witch hunt.

None of those accusations will actually stick, Williams said.

Both said they doubted the charges would hurt Trump’s bid for president in 2024.

I think his indictment just shot his positives through the roof, Williams said.

[Its] almost guaranteeing Donald Trump the Republican nomination, Peake said.

Williams said he thinks the charges could even drive more conservatives to the polls this fall.

We’re all fighting to make sure Republicans come out on top in both the House and the Senate, Williams said.

Legal experts say that even if Trump is found guilty, he could still run for president. The US Constitution does not disqualify a candidate with a felony charge from serving as Commander-in-Chief.

