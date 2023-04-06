Macron says counting on Xi Jinping to “bring Russia to its senses”

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he was counting on his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to “bring Russia to its senses” in the face of Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

The French president, who arrived on Wednesday for a three-day state visit, made clear his desire to dissuade China from supporting the Russian invasion.

“I know I can count on you to bring Russia to its senses and bring everyone back to the negotiating table,” Macron told Xi during a bilateral meeting in Beijing.

And, in a joint statement following the talks, the two leaders reaffirmed their call for peace talks between kyiv and Moscow “as soon as possible”.

Both sides also reaffirmed their opposition to the use of nuclear weapons during the conflict.

To coincide with their meeting, China’s state broadcaster CCTV released a report in which Xi hailed China’s “positive and stable” ties with France as the world undergoes “profound historical changes”.

The official English-language newspaper world timesIn an opinion piece published on Wednesday, underlines the economic component of Macron’s visit, illustrated by a delegation of more than 60 CEOs including Airbus, Alstom and EdF, saying that Macron’s visit should strengthen economic and trade cooperation between China and France.

While Macron’s main goal was to try to get Xi Jinping to mediate between Russia and Ukraine and find a solution to the current conflict, world times does not once mention Ukraine and makes vague references to the ongoing war, saying that France and China should play a leading role in international relations, adding that among Western powers, France has relatively more in common with China.

In a neighbor piecethe newspaper indirectly sheds light on Beijing’s official view by publishing an interview with Michele Geraci, former civil servant at the Italian Ministry of Economic Development,which warns against any decoupling of the Chinese and European economies. The article says that the sanctions against Russia are not working and that China is in a better position to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine than Europe, which, within the framework of NATO, indirectly supports Kyiv.

But Macron said on his trip that Beijing can play a “major role” in finding a path to peace in the conflict and hailed China’s “willingness to engage with a resolution”.

According to the French news agency AFP, quoting a French diplomat who attended the meeting between Xi and Macron, the Chinese leader said he was “ready to call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky when the time comes”.

The French head of state meanwhile “pressed Xi Jinping not to deliver anything to Russia that would be used for its war against Ukraine”, added the diplomat, in the face of Western fears that Beijing is considering deliveries. weapons to support Russia’s war effort.

Moscow poured cold water on the prospects of a Chinese mediation of the conflict, insisting on Thursday that it had “no other choice” but to continue its offensive.

“Without a doubt, China has a very effective and imposing potential for mediation,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“But the situation with Ukraine is complex, so far there is no prospect of a political settlement,” he said.

“Volatile Environment”

Macron, who is accompanied during his visit by European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, said he wanted “to be a voice that unites Europe” on Ukraine, and that coming to China with her serves to “underline the coherence of this approach”.

Von der Leyen told a meeting Thursday with Chinese Premier Li Qiang that EU-China relations had become “complex in recent years”.

Our economies are strongly interconnected, but the EU trade deficit is increasing due to discriminatory practices. I discussed with Premier Li how to rebalance our trade. We should resume our high-level economic and trade dialogue to engage on this issue. pic.twitter.com/aR0qkhYfRw — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 6, 2023



“It is important that we discuss all aspects of this relationship together today,” she said, especially in the current “volatile geopolitical environment”.

Macron’s talks with Xi were followed by a trilateral meeting with von der Leyen, after which the French and Chinese leaders will host a state dinner.

Macron will travel to Guangzhou in southern China on Friday to meet with students, bringing with him a delegation of politicians, business leaders and celebrities, including composer Jean-Michel Jarre.

Tensions in Taiwan

The visit comes amid mounting Chinese pressure on Taiwan, with island President Tsai Ing-wen meeting US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California on Wednesday.

Tsai hailed the talks, saying they showed the self-governing island was “not isolated” in the international arena.

Beijing is reluctant to make any official contact between Taipei and the rest of the world, insisting that there is only “one China”.

Macron told reporters on Wednesday that he did not believe his Chinese counterparts had “a desire to overreact” to the Tsai-McCarthy encounter.

China repeatedly warned the two sides that the meeting should not take place and deployed an aircraft carrier near Taiwan hours before talks began.

Three more warships have been detected in the waters between the island and China, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense said Thursday.

