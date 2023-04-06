Opinion: Should the New York court gag Donald Trump?





Judge Juan Manuel Merchan should resist the temptation to impose a gag order on Donald Trump limiting his public statements. Just hours after Merchan warned Trump to refrain from inflammatory public comments, Trump gave an angry speech at Mar-a-Lago attacking the prosecutor, the judge, the judges’ family and many others. Trump blatantly defied Merchans’ warning.

The judge is surely frustrated and may be considering placing a gag order on Trump to restrict what he can say publicly about the case. But such an order would be a mistake.

As Merchan observed in Tuesday’s hearing, prior speech restrictions are generally considered a violation of the 1st Amendment. In 1976, the Supreme Court ruled that imposing gags on the press to prevent it from reporting on pending cases is almost never acceptable, even when the goal is to protect an accused’s right to a fair trial.

The court, however, has never ruled on whether gag orders on lawsuit parties and their attorneys are permitted. In the absence of Supreme Court guidelines, some courts have imposed such gag orders in other high-profile cases. But prior restrictions on speech are almost always considered a violation of the 1st Amendment. Trump’s bid for the presidency could raise another issue.

More importantly, Trump is highly unlikely to comply with such a gag order. He would no doubt rebel against this as another injustice and another way to persecute him. No one who has watched the Trump show over the years can believe he has the ability to hold back.

This would put the judge in an impossible position. On the one hand, he could have been unaware that Trump was violating the gag order. But then why publish it in the first place? Alternatively, he could despise Trump for violating the gag order, a charge that carries jail time. But that would make the problem worse and fuel more divisions.

As outrageous as it is to hear Trump attack the judge, the prosecutor and the proceedings, there is little to be gained by ordering him to shut up. The traditional argument for gagging orders imposed on lawyers and parties is to limit pre-trial publicity and increase the likelihood of a fair trial. This rationale, however, is highly dubious as there is little evidence that pre-trial publicity, including self-serving statements by trial participants, actually matters to the outcome of cases. In this case, given all the publicity surrounding the case, it’s impossible to imagine that additional statements from Trump will make any difference to the outcome.

Also, whether or not there is a gag order, selecting a jury for a Trump trial will be inherently very difficult because everyone has strong opinions about Donald Trump and probably about this lawsuit. Merchan will have to take extraordinary measures to protect jurors, including keeping their identities secret to protect them from intimidation.

The impetus for a gag order on Trump may be to prevent him from urging his supporters to engage in threats or even violence. If Trump incites violence or illegal activity, he can be punished if proven to have done so. But courts have not allowed gag orders or prior speaking restrictions before any incitement.

Judges like to exercise control, and Merchan is no doubt upset that Trump is blatantly disobeying him. But the best solution in this situation is to do nothing and let Trump do the talking.

Erwin Chemerinsky is a contributing writer at Opinion and Dean of Law at UC Berkeley.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/opinion/story/2023-04-06/donald-trump-indictment-judge-merchan-new-york-gag-order The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related