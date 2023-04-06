Politics
Researchers back African Union membership in G20 group of major economic powers
Prominent scholars support the inclusion of the African Union (AU) in the G20, a forum in which many of the world’s largest economic powers discuss and propose solutions to pressing global issues. South Africa is the only African country in the group.
Every country should have a seat at a decision-making table that discusses our common future and the most important global issues that affect us all, say researchers from a ethics policy document entitled Advocating for a G21 launched today at a G20 side event in Kumarakom, India.
The 11 authors of the report include economist Jeffrey Sachs of Columbia University, New York, and Michael Makanga, executive director of the European and Developing Countries Clinical Trials Partnership in Cape Town, South Africa. The G20 is the main multilateral forum for international economic cooperation, Makanga said. For ethical and moral reasons, it is essential that Africa is represented at the table.
The G20 comprises 20 members. The United States and China are the largest economies among 19 individual countries, which also include France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom. The European Union, representing its 27 member states, also has a seat at the table.
On several occasions, France, Japan and the United States have all supported the inclusion of African unions, report co-author Doris Schroeder, director of the Center for Professional Ethics at the University of Central Lancashire, tells Preston, UK.
India, which currently holds the rotating presidency, is also on board. India is pushing for a more inclusive world order, and that includes supporting the formal inclusion of the African Union in G20 talks as a member, says co-author Sachin Chaturvedi, chief executive of the think tank Research and Information based in New Delhi. System for developing countries, supported by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.
By design, the G20 is based on exclusive membership, adds co-author Pamla Gopaul, program manager at the Johannesburg-based African Union Development Agency. While this limited membership may allow for faster decision-making, many global challenges that fall within the G20’s mandate require broader engagement, particularly if countries and regions are harmed by the actions of wealthier nations. Climate change is a good example, she says. Africa is only responsible for about 3% of global carbon emissions, but loses about 5% to 15% of its gross domestic product due to climate change.
The response of many G20 members to COVID-19 is another reason to include the African Union, according to the authors. The organization has pledged to help protect and assist those most vulnerable and at risk due to the pandemic. However, this has not happened in practice. In 2021, G20 member countries received up to 15 times more COVID-19 vaccine doses per capita than those in sub-Saharan Africa, Gopaul says, citing UNICEF data.
Another example is access to finance. During the pandemic, high-income countries were able to borrow $17 trillion at zero interest rates, which was used to shield their economies from the worst economic impacts of the pandemic, the authors write. In contrast, many low-income countries could not borrow to protect their people in the same way because these countries are already highly indebted. Those who could were forced to pay high interest rates.
In the past, the group has supported African initiatives, but without the majority of representatives from the continents being present at G20 meetings. Under the Chinese presidency (2016), the G20 started working on supporting the industrialization of African countries. Under the German Presidency (2017), the G20 Compact with Africa was created to increase private investment in African countries, according to the authors.
The G20 initiatives confine Africa to a passive, consultative or, at best, diminutive role, the authors write. They quote Mahatma Gandhi, one of the founders of modern India, who said: Whatever you do for me but without me, you do against me.
The inclusion of the African Union would bring all 55 African countries into the G20, giving representation to 54 countries more than the status quo, at the cost of just one additional seat, according to the authors.
The Case for a G21 document is a good model of how to include ethics in decision-making, says Katherine Littler, co-head of the World Organization’s Health Ethics and Governance Unit Health in Geneva, Switzerland.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-023-01014-z
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Shah Rukh Khan wins 2023 TIME100 reader poll
- TV Preview: New Spring Series Delivered Modern Narratives and Gripping Origin Stories
- College football spring games, 2023 schedule: Alabama, Ohio State headline must-see scrimmages
- Google Brings Next-Gen Games to Chrome with WebGPU Technology
- Israel launches attacks on Lebanon and Gaza after barrage of rockets fired across the border
- Sweden wanted to join NATO along with Finland, but that didn’t happen this week. Why?
- How to Stay Ahead of the Return of Allergy Season
- Lance Reddick reported cause of death disputed by his lawyer
- Dress For Success celebrates its 25th anniversary
- Google, Meta and Other Social Media Platforms Propose Alliances to Fight Disinformation
- Know the causes of skin allergies in children
- The value of trade between Iran and Turkey rises to 921 million dollars in 2 months