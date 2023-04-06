Researchers back African Union membership in G20 group of major economic powers

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. India, the current chair of the G20, supports the inclusion of the African Union in the group.Credit: Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times via Getty

Prominent scholars support the inclusion of the African Union (AU) in the G20, a forum in which many of the world’s largest economic powers discuss and propose solutions to pressing global issues. South Africa is the only African country in the group.

Every country should have a seat at a decision-making table that discusses our common future and the most important global issues that affect us all, say researchers from a ethics policy document entitled Advocating for a G21 launched today at a G20 side event in Kumarakom, India.

The 11 authors of the report include economist Jeffrey Sachs of Columbia University, New York, and Michael Makanga, executive director of the European and Developing Countries Clinical Trials Partnership in Cape Town, South Africa. The G20 is the main multilateral forum for international economic cooperation, Makanga said. For ethical and moral reasons, it is essential that Africa is represented at the table.

The G20 comprises 20 members. The United States and China are the largest economies among 19 individual countries, which also include France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom. The European Union, representing its 27 member states, also has a seat at the table.

On several occasions, France, Japan and the United States have all supported the inclusion of African unions, report co-author Doris Schroeder, director of the Center for Professional Ethics at the University of Central Lancashire, tells Preston, UK.

India, which currently holds the rotating presidency, is also on board. India is pushing for a more inclusive world order, and that includes supporting the formal inclusion of the African Union in G20 talks as a member, says co-author Sachin Chaturvedi, chief executive of the think tank Research and Information based in New Delhi. System for developing countries, supported by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

By design, the G20 is based on exclusive membership, adds co-author Pamla Gopaul, program manager at the Johannesburg-based African Union Development Agency. While this limited membership may allow for faster decision-making, many global challenges that fall within the G20’s mandate require broader engagement, particularly if countries and regions are harmed by the actions of wealthier nations. Climate change is a good example, she says. Africa is only responsible for about 3% of global carbon emissions, but loses about 5% to 15% of its gross domestic product due to climate change.

The response of many G20 members to COVID-19 is another reason to include the African Union, according to the authors. The organization has pledged to help protect and assist those most vulnerable and at risk due to the pandemic. However, this has not happened in practice. In 2021, G20 member countries received up to 15 times more COVID-19 vaccine doses per capita than those in sub-Saharan Africa, Gopaul says, citing UNICEF data.

Another example is access to finance. During the pandemic, high-income countries were able to borrow $17 trillion at zero interest rates, which was used to shield their economies from the worst economic impacts of the pandemic, the authors write. In contrast, many low-income countries could not borrow to protect their people in the same way because these countries are already highly indebted. Those who could were forced to pay high interest rates.

In the past, the group has supported African initiatives, but without the majority of representatives from the continents being present at G20 meetings. Under the Chinese presidency (2016), the G20 started working on supporting the industrialization of African countries. Under the German Presidency (2017), the G20 Compact with Africa was created to increase private investment in African countries, according to the authors.

The G20 initiatives confine Africa to a passive, consultative or, at best, diminutive role, the authors write. They quote Mahatma Gandhi, one of the founders of modern India, who said: Whatever you do for me but without me, you do against me.

The inclusion of the African Union would bring all 55 African countries into the G20, giving representation to 54 countries more than the status quo, at the cost of just one additional seat, according to the authors.

The Case for a G21 document is a good model of how to include ethics in decision-making, says Katherine Littler, co-head of the World Organization’s Health Ethics and Governance Unit Health in Geneva, Switzerland.