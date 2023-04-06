With the Supreme Court’s decision on the elections, the political crisis worsens





Welcome to Foreign Policy South Asia Brief.

This week’s highlights: Pakistan’s Supreme Court overturns an Election Commission decision to delay two provincial elections, China provokes India with a token move along its disputed border, and the World Bank and Asian Bank of development are reducing India’s economic growth forecast for the year, but it remains a regional bright spot.

Sign up to receive South Asia Brief in your inbox every Thursday. Sign up to receive South Asia Brief in your inbox every Thursday.

Pakistan Provincial Election Crisis

This week, Pakistan’s Supreme Court overturned a decision by the country’s Election Commission to delay elections in two provinces, calling it unconstitutional. He postponed elections in Punjab to May 14; Pakistan’s Constitution stipulates that elections must be held within 90 days of the dissolution of an assembly, and Punjab’s legislature was dissolved in January.

However, the government in Islamabad, led by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has already signaled that it may not respect the Supreme Court’s ruling. Accordingly, a decision to strengthen the rule of law could instead trigger a new phase in the country’s current political crisis.

The fight for Punjab’s provincial elections is tied to Pakistan’s upcoming national elections, currently scheduled for no later than mid-October. Since his ousting nearly a year ago, former Prime Minister Imran Khan has demanded a snap election. The Punjab assembly was controlled by the Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, and he ordered the early dissolution of the legislature to exert more pressure on Islamabad. National and provincial elections are usually held at the same time in Pakistan.

The Khans’ gamble backfired: the government said no to early national elections and tried to postpone provincial elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. (The Supreme Court ruling did not set a new date for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections but called for a new petition, which PTI leaders plan to file.) In delaying the elections, the Election Commission cited the economic stress and the growing threat of terrorism. Pakistan has previously held national elections amid a wave of terrorism, the most recent in 2018.

The government’s reaction to Tuesday’s Supreme Court decision was swift. A senior ruling party official denounced it as a plot hatched by pro-Khan judges. The ruling coalition argues that the decision is illegitimate because the verdict was delivered by only three judges after six others recused themselves. The day before the decision, Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari suggested that his party would not accept a decision from a smaller bench, even warning that martial law could be declared if a larger group of judges did not did not make the decision.

On Thursday, Pakistan’s National Assembly passed a resolution rejecting the Supreme Court’s ruling on the provincial elections, urging the prime minister not to accept it.

The reason Islamabad is in no rush to hold elections is clear: Khan’s popularity, which has only grown since his ouster. The PTI has performed well in local elections and public opinion polls, suggesting that it could perform well in national elections. However, Khan’s ability to run is far from assured. Authorities have threatened him with arrest in recent months, and last October the electoral commission disqualified him for five years on charges he says are politically motivated. Khan is fighting the decision in court.

If the Supreme Court had upheld the decision of the electoral commissions to delay the provincial elections, the government might have used it as a legal pretext to justify the postponement of the national elections as well. This still cannot be ruled out; Islamabad’s rejection of Tuesday’s decision suggests it won’t necessarily let high court rulings get in the way of its policy goals. But for now, the government has every interest in remaining vague on the national elections; the uncertainty keeps Khan, his party and his supporters on edge.

The state is likely to focus on building a stronger case to disqualify Khan from public office to guard against his running for office. Khans’ legal team continues to challenge his earlier disqualification. In recent weeks, the government has accused Khan of launching a smear campaign against the Pakistani army chief and alleged that his party was a group of disbelievers linked to militancy.

But until the government formally commits to holding national elections as scheduled, Khan and his growing base of support will be relentless. Although Khan and government officials have signaled their willingness to negotiate, political polarization and mistrust run deep in Pakistan. (Khan was the target of an assassination attempt last November, and he blamed government and security officials without evidence.)

Thus, the confrontation between Khan and the government rumbles on a dangerous distraction that sucks political space in Pakistan, relegating a serious economic crisis and the resurgence of terrorist threats to the background.

China challenges India over disputed border. In a symbolic provocation, China’s Civil Affairs Ministry on Sunday released 11 Chinese names of places, including towns, rivers and mountain peaks, in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, near the disputed border between the two country. Arunachal Pradesh was the scene of heavy fighting during the India-China war of 1962 and remains a point of tension. Chinese and Indian troops clashed on the border there as recently as last December.

China’s announcement marks the third time its names have been standardized in areas around Arunachal Pradesh since 2017. This clearly represents a non-military tactic to assert its claim to the region. It may also be appropriate to show defiance after a recent report that US intelligence assistance helped Indian soldiers repel a Chinese military incursion late last year. A spokesman for India’s foreign ministry rejected Chinese names and described Arunachal Pradesh as an integral and inalienable part of India.

In Foreign Policy this week, Happymon Jacob explains why India’s aversion to talking openly about China’s border aggression isn’t just a military issue.

India’s growth forecasts have fallen. Since recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, India’s economy has been on track, overtaking the UK to become the world’s fifth-largest economy last year. It is one of the fastest growing economies in the world, but this week the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank lowered earlier growth projections for India for the new fiscal year, which started the 1st of April.

The World Bank cut its GDP forecast to 6.3% from 6.6%, and the Asian Development Bank cut its estimate from 7.2% to 6.4%. Certainly, these adjusted estimates still mean that India will experience one of the strongest economic growths in South Asia. Both banks cited slowing revenue growth, rising borrowing costs, global economic slowdown and rising oil prices as factors in their less optimistic assessments.

Unemployment remains another lingering concern for India. In March, the country’s unemployment rate was 7.8%; The breadbasket states of Haryana and Rajasthan recorded unemployment rates of 26.8 and 26.4 percent, respectively. Unemployment has sparked violent protests in parts of India, including last year in Bihar, where unemployment stood at nearly 18% last month.

A massive fire hits Bangladesh. On Tuesday, a massive fire swept through a crowded shopping area in Dhaka, Bangladesh, destroying 5,000 shops. A trader said he had never seen such a fire in his life, a dramatic finding in the country, which has claimed hundreds of lives in fires in recent years due to lax safety standards. An explosion in the capital killed 17 people last month.

These accidents and the risk they pose to workers in the garment industry in particular prompted the US government to suspend Bangladesh’s trade privileges in 2013. US officials say privately that they have had encouraging discussions on the issues of work with their Bangladeshi counterparts. But the latest blaze is another reminder of the continuing perils facing workers in Bangladesh.

Officials in the Indian state of Gujarat confirmed on Monday that a family of four who drowned in the St. Lawrence River while trying to cross Canada to the United States came from a village in Mehsana, Gujarat. Officials said the family left for Canada two months ago. The tragedy marks at least the third time in 15 months that Indians from Gujaratave have died trying to enter the United States.

In January 2022, another family of four froze to death in Canada while trying to enter the United States. Last December, an Indian died while trying to scale a border wall in Tijuana, Mexico. And in March 2022, six Indian men were arrested in the United States after their boat. In a few cases, people have been arrested in India for facilitating illegal immigration.

These tragic incidents are a reminder of the complexities of Indian immigration to the United States. The Indian diaspora is one of the largest and richest in the country. Many Indians come to the United States to study or work, but recent years have seen an increase in the number of undocumented immigrants from India. The Migration Policy Institute cites several possible factors in this shift, including a lack of economic opportunity and long delays in the legal immigration process.

China has been waging an all-out spy war for decades by Calder Walton

DoDs Making a List and Double Checking It by Jack Detsch and Robbie Gramer

Get out of Russia by Natalia Antonova

In New Age, development scholar Ferdaus Ara Begum warns that Bangladesh must be prepared for the impacts on its pharmaceutical sector when the country graduates from the UN’s least developed country category. Drug prices are expected to rise dramatically and marginalized people will suffer, she writes.

Kuensel op-ed blasts Bhutans’ struggles with corporate governance: Despite numerous reports of poor performance in Bhutan’s corporate sector, accountability of board members and chief executives remains minimal, says he.

Scholar Niaz Murtaza, writing in Dawn, describes the institutional dimensions of Pakistan’s political crisis: Today, the nation stares into the bottomless pit of a vast abyss as state institutions have become arenas for elite feuds, he writes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://foreignpolicy.com/2023/04/06/pakistan-supreme-court-ruling-elections-imran-khan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related