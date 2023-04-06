Kodak Black Defends Donald Trump After Hush Money Arrest





Kodak Black defended Donald Trump after he was arrested on silent money allegations earlier this week.

The Florida rapper took to Instagram Live on Wednesday (April 5) to show his support for the former president following his indictment over a scandal involving Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.

I feel like these people on some other shit, Kodak said. So they know they’re gonna try to get Trump out of the way because Trump is a n-gga up, he’s a real n-gga. Hell let a female dog do anything Trump a real nigga, man, a soldier.

It ain’t even a shit about how he fell for a nigga, it ain’t even that. ‘Cause you gotta think about it bruh, Trumps already this n-gga, Trump already had big baggage. I swear to god, luggage.

He continued: But he’s not tripping over it, he’s not signaling that they’re going to fake it until they make it. Trump will take it, I don’t like the motherfucker.

They’re about to let Trump run this shit. All that eight years, four years and shit. By the time the new asshole walks in, there’s so much shit they’ll try to fix and all that kind of shit. Let this man take his course.

Kodak Black has been a staunch supporter of Donald Trump since pardoning him in January 2021 while in the middle of a 46-month sentence for his 2019 federal weapons conviction.

I want to thank President @RealDonaldTrump for his commitment to justice reform and reducing my sentence, he tweeted after arriving home. I also want to thank everyone for their support and love. It means more than you will ever know. I want to keep giving back, learning and growing.

Rapper Sniper Gang continued to vouche for Trump last July when he said he thought the real estate mogul should be president forever.

We need Trump in power forever, man, he said in a video posted to Instagram. Just like how the Chinese, Russian and Korean motherfuckers have their president. Trump the best thing for America, you heard me right.

I respect the logic, the setup and the whole of this boy, even if he didn’t free me. When you got a fuckin’ office for just four years, that ain’t enough time for a n-gga to run, play and shit he gotta do.

By the time they’re done another asshole comes to the office and he fucks the fuck up. Dude, give my dog ​​a little more time to do what he does for real.

