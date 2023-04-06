Xi Jinping urged by Emmanuel Macron to speak to Volodymyr Zelensky





But Xi also warned of the war escalating or even spiraling out of control and reiterated China’s opposition to the use of nuclear weapons and attacks on nuclear power plants. China’s perceived endorsement of the Russian invasion, while claiming to be neutral, has sparked anger on the mainland and contributed to a further hardening of sentiment towards Beijing. Loading Von der Leyen said she urged Xi to get on the phone with Zelensky, after Ukrainian leaders revealed he had not spoken with Xi since the start of the war, despite China’s efforts to promote as a peacemaker. It was interesting to hear that President Xi reiterated his willingness to speak when the conditions and the time are right. I think that’s a positive, von der Leyen told reporters in Beijing. China, as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, has a great responsibility to use its influence in a friendship that has been built over decades with Russia. And we’re counting on China to really exercise that responsibility and be very clear in the message, she said. Before leaving Brussels, she warned Beijing that its conduct on Ukraine would determine the future of EU-Sino relations and said the bloc should reduce risk but not dissociate itself from China. She said the EU’s trade relationship with China was increasingly unbalanced and the trade deficit had more than tripled. A planned investment deal between China and the EU has been frozen after China sanctioned a series of entities and MEPs. Von der Leyen said the deal was not brought up by either side during the talks. Our position is that we need to reassess the comprehensive agreement on investment, she said. Macron said he did not believe in severing ties with Beijing and Xi. He traveled to China with a large French business delegation and signed a series of agreements involving Airbus, energy giant EDF and cosmetics company LOreal. Noah Barkin, senior adviser to research provider Rhodium Group, said The Sydney Morning Herald And age said Macron was pushing trade deals amid the crisis. Europe’s schizophrenia vis-à-vis China was on full display in Beijing, Barkin said. Von der Leyen stressed the need for Europe to reduce risk as Macron oozed economic opportunism, with his CEOs and his trade deals. Loading Europe has some leverage over China at a time when its economy is facing serious headwinds. He might have used that leverage better by not mixing Ukrainian war diplomacy with business, he said. Get a grade directly from our foreigner correspondents on what’s making headlines around the world. Sign up for the weekly What in the World newsletter here.

