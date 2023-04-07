Iran calls for emergency OIC meeting on situation in Palestine – Middle East Monitor





Iran has called for an emergency session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the situation in Palestine following the incursions and raids by Israeli forces, Anadolu News Agency reports. In a phone conversation with his Indonesian counterpart, Joko Widodo, on Thursday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi denounced Israeli actions at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem. Raisi told Widodo that “supporting” Palestinian rights and “fighting” Israel is an “immutable principle in the structure of the Islamic Ummah”, describing Palestine as a “beating heart of the Islamic world”. Raisi stressed the importance of holding an emergency session of the 57-member body of Muslim countries on the prevailing situation in Palestine. He further stressed that the unity of the Islamic world is essential to “confront Israeli aggression” while reaffirming Iran’s support for efforts to strengthen unity among Muslim countries. The statement further said that the Indonesian President welcomed the proposal to convene the special OIC summit and “take a common decision to defend Palestine”. Tensions rose in East Jerusalem after Israeli forces stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque for the second time on Wednesday after arresting hundreds of Palestinians in the first raid. The raids came as Palestinian Muslims offered special Ramadan prayers at Al-Aqsa and Jews celebrated Passover, prompting Palestinian groups in Gaza to launch retaliatory rocket attacks. In the second raid on Wednesday, Israeli forces reportedly threw stun grenades and forced Muslim worshipers to leave. The incidents were widely condemned by Muslim countries, with Jordan calling for an extraordinary meeting of the Arab League on Wednesday to discuss developments. Tensions between Iran and Israel have also increased in recent weeks after Israeli airstrikes in northern Syria last week killed two Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) officers. Iran has sworn to avenge their murders. READ: Al-Aqsa Mosque is open to Muslim worshipers 24/7, Endowment Council insists

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20230406-iran-calls-for-emergency-oic-meeting-on-situation-in-palestine/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related