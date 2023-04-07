Lord Speaker warns upper house needs more independent peers amid honors





The Lord Speaker has renewed his concerns that the Upper House of Parliament needs more independent and expert peers amid the ongoing controversy over the appointments process. Lord McFall told the Guardian there was a need to keep an eye on the composition of the House, which he said risked getting out of sync with its balance of legislators. It comes amid a row over plans by former Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss to hand over peerages to dozens of allies and donors. Lord McFall with the King, Queen Consort and Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle (PA) The Lord Speaker, who has a neutral role, stressed that he was not making any direct criticism of recent peerage choices, according to the newspaper. But he said too many politicians without enough outside experts in the Lords could undermine his role by taking a broader view of legislation. The House of Lords does not challenge the House of Commons but complements it, so the composition of the House of Lords must be different from that of the House of Commons, he told the newspaper. Lord McFall meets Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to urge him to lift the cap limiting the number of non-party expert peers who can be created by the House of Lords Nominating Committee (HOLAC) which is currently set at a maximum of two per year. The threshold was temporarily imposed by David Cameron in 2012 but was never lifted. From 2011 to 2022, HOLAC created only 17 new peers out of almost 400 in total over the same period. The Speaker, a former Labor MP who has previously called for reform of the Lords, argued that large-scale replacement with a fully elected Upper House would create fundamental challenges to the ability to deliver good and effective legislation. The Lords is under scrutiny after former Prime Minister Boris Johnson was accused of using it to reward cronies and sue wealthy donors to the party. Tory colleague Lady Mone has taken time off to fight claims she may have profited from PPE contracts worth over £200million after recommending a company to ministers at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. And Ms Truss, whose 49 days in Downing Street made her the shortest prime minister in British political history, is said to have nominated former aides and backers for an upper house seat as part of honors that a Prime Minister may recommend following their resignation. Labor and the Liberal Democrats have called on his successor Rishi Sunak to block nominations.

