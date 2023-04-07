PM Modi to announce India’s 12th Vande Bharat Express, projects worth over Rs 11,300 crore on April 8 in Telangana





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the country’s 12th Vande Bharat Express train later this week. The train will be inaugurated from Secunderabad station at around 11:45 a.m. on 08 April 2023. It will be the second semi-high speed train for the two Telugu speaking states. Vande Bharat Express:- This new blue and white colored train will operate from Telangana’s Secunderabad Railway Station and will connect IT City, Hyderabad to the abode of Lord Venkateswara, Tirupati. This will be the second new age train for the state in three months and also for the South Central Railway area. Also Read: Indian Railways to soon launch second Vande Bharat Express for CES Telugu speaking states The train will reduce travel time between the two cities by almost three and a half hours and will be particularly beneficial for pilgrims as the train will end its journey in Tirupati. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several other infrastructure projects worth over Rs 11,300 crores on Saturday. Secunderabad Railway Station Redevelopment:- Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone for the modernization of Secunderabad Railway Station. The transformation of the station will be done at a cost of Rs 720 crores. The station will undergo a massive makeover with world-class amenities and an aesthetically designed iconic station building. The revamped station would have a spacious two-tier roof plaza with all passenger amenities in one place as well as multi-modal connectivity to ensure seamless transfer of passengers from rail to other modes, among others. The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation other development projects related to railways such as – Multimodal Transport Service (MMTS):- In Secunderabad, the Prime Minister will launch 13 new Multimodal Transport Service (MMTS) services in the suburban section of the twin city of Hyderabad Secunderabad region. The MMTS service will provide commuters with a fast, convenient and comfortable travel option. Also read: Good news! Indian Railways to introduce Vande Bharat Express train on Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla route Details here SecunderabadMahabubnagar Railway Line Project:- During the program, the Prime Minister will also dedicate the doubling and electrification of the SecunderabadMahabubnagar project to the nation. The project spanning a distance of over 85 km was completed at a cost of nearly Rs 1,410 crores. The project will provide seamless connectivity and help improve average train speeds. Other projects:- During his visit to the state, Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for national highway projects worth over Rs 7,850 crore. The road projects will improve the road connectivity of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and contribute to the socio-economic development of the region. Apart from this, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of AIIMS Hospital in Bibinagar of Hyderabad.

