Donald Trump should go to jail, Stormy Daniels tells Piers Morgan – Deadline





“I don’t really hate anybody, and yeah, in a way, I feel sorry for him,” Stormy Daniels told Piers Morgan this week of her opinion on the now indicted Donald Trump. “It wouldn’t surprise me if it came out that he was manipulated a lot more than we realize, or that based on the things that have happened to me over the past five years, things that I thought I would never be. possible, there could be something that we don’t know about,” she said.

“I’m so torn between being sarcastic and, you know…just telling the truth,” Daniels continued, advising the ex-POTUS, who faces felony charges from the Manhattan district attorney, as well as investigations into election interference in Georgia, her role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and rape allegations in a separate civil case.

“For example, you have a daughter, you potentially have granddaughters and wives, and if you keep doing that, you’re setting a precedent where people think they won’t be held accountable and there will be …I’m afraid there’s gonna hurt a lot of people,” porn star Daniels added of her meeting with former apprentice Morgan which was streamed online today.

In a back-and-forth that will likely be one of the main takeaways from Morgan’s big shot, Daniels told the host that she didn’t think Trump’s “crimes” against her deserved “annoyance.” be incarcerated”. However, in what may be overlooked by some, Daniels then moved on to broader questions about Trump’s legal horizon and whether the 45th president should be imprisoned. “I feel the other things he’s done, if he’s found guilty, absolutely.”

“These are so much bigger crimes,” she added. “I mean January 6, look how many people were injured or you know what I’m saying? It seems like it’s something more important, but if that’s what leads up to it, I can’t help but wonder if there’s something we don’t know.

Filmed yesterday and seen in clips on Fox News today, Morgan’s high-profile interview with Daniels aired in full from Thursday on the Fox Nation streamer in the US, TalkTV in the UK and Sky. News Australia – all outlets owned by Rupert Murdoch. Sculpted from the classic sit-downs that Barbara Walters and Oprah honed, Morgan rightly read the part in this one. For that, the former CNN host toned down his usual murderous technique and upped his empathy. After the interview aired, Daniels took to social media to joke that it was ‘correct’ the nearly 90-minute conversation was the longest she had ever been on camera. and she didn’t have sex. “I think it was the longest I’ve ever done and it put a lot of misinformation to rest,” she added of the interview.

Coming two days after the former Celebrity Apprentice host appeared in court on 34 felony counts stemming in part from a $130,000 payoff in 2016 to Daniels over the duo’s 2006 affair, the he interview was originally scheduled for last week, but postponed at the last minute for “security reasons”, it was said at the time.

Spawning a series of lawsuits from both sides, Daniels’ payout, then Trump’s right-hand man, Michael Cohen, became public knowledge in 2018. Although an elaborate sleight-of-hand process apparently covered up the payment, Trump still denied any affair with Daniels, although he admits to having met her – as the photographs of the two together clearly show.

In the interview that aired today, Daniels also told Morgan how the threats against her and her family have taken on a much uglier and more aggressive form since the grand jury began taking clear action against nominee Trump over the past few years. last weeks. “They’re much more passionate,” Daniels said of the death threats and other information she’s posted online and otherwise lately. “Enthusiastic with their threats and they don’t hide.”

“They’re a lot more specific and graphic, and just, instead of a person babbling, like, ‘You’re going to burn in hell,’ that kind of thing, they seem to be more…serious,” Daniels said of the release. MAGA crowd. . “They are not hiding. Previously, if they were going to do something, they would do it from a blocked number or a fake Twitter account. These people are using their real phone numbers, real emails, and real Twitter accounts, which makes the situation worse because they actually have followers.

In and out of the trial in Manhattan Criminal Court and an arraignment in New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan’s courtroom after a few hours on April 4, Trump personally attacked DA Alvin Bragg and the judge and turned the show to his financial and political advantage.

For Daniels, who was due to appear before the grand jury at some point and says she will happily testify if called, the indictment has become a bit of a non-event. “When I found out this was going to happen or potentially happen, I thought I would feel excited and vindicated, but it was a little anti-climactic.”

“A part of me was finally like he had to come in and be under somebody else’s rules,” she told Morgan. “He must obey the judge and cross as… the king has been dethroned. He is no longer untouchable. And no one should be untouchable… But the other side was like it was someone our country elected and chose. Wasn’t there a better option? »

