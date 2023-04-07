Iran calls for emergency OIC meeting on Israeli violence in Palestine

fast news

Speaking to his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi denounces Israeli actions at the holy Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

Tensions are rising in Israeli-occupied East Jerusalem after Israeli forces stormed Al Aqsa Mosque for the second time on Wednesday. (AA)



Iran calls for an emergency session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation [OIC] on the situation in Palestine following the incursions and raids by Israeli forces.

In a phone conversation with his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo on Thursday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi denounced Israeli actions at Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

Raisi told Widodo that “supporting” Palestinian rights and “fighting” Israel is an “immutable principle in the structure of the Islamic Ummah”, describing Palestine as a “beating heart of the Islamic world”.

Raisi stressed the importance of holding an emergency session of the 57-member body of Muslim countries on the prevailing situation in Palestine.

He further stressed that the unity of the Islamic world is essential to “confront Israeli aggression” while reaffirming Iran’s support for efforts to strengthen unity among Muslim countries.

The statement further said that the Indonesian President welcomed the proposal to convene the special OIC summit and “take a common decision to defend Palestine”.

LEARN MORE:

Israeli troops storm Al Aqsa Mosque for second night targeting Palestinians

LEARN MORE: Israel bombs southern Lebanon after rockets hit northern Lebanon

High voltages

Tensions rose in Israeli-occupied East Jerusalem after Israeli forces stormed Al Aqsa Mosque for the second time on Wednesday after arresting hundreds of Palestinians in the first raid.

The raids came as Palestinian Muslims offered special Ramadan prayers in Al Aqsa, prompting Palestinian groups in besieged Gaza to launch retaliatory rocket attacks.

During the second raid, Israeli forces reportedly threw stun grenades and forced Muslim worshipers to leave.

The incidents were widely condemned by Muslim countries, with Jordan calling for an extraordinary meeting of the Arab League on Wednesday to discuss developments.

LEARN MORE:

Al Aqsa Mosque is Turkey’s ‘red line’ (President Erdogan)

Source: AA