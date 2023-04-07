How strong is the legal case against Donald Trump?





What is happening

In the weeks since the news that former President Donald Trump was set to be indicted, there has been an endless stream of opinions from lawmakers and experts on the implications of indicting a former president and current presidential candidate of a crime. With the details of the indictment finally released on Tuesday, legal experts can now discuss the true merits of the case and the legal danger it poses to Trump.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has charged Trump with 34 counts related to an alleged scheme to cover up a silent $130,000 payment made to porn actress Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election. Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges.

We cannot and will not normalize serious criminal behavior, Bragg said at a news conference outlining the case.

There is nothing inherently illegal about paying someone not to disclose an alleged affair. But Trump is accused of illegally conspiring to falsify business records in an effort to hide the payment. Under New York law, this crime in itself is a misdemeanor, but it can be turned into a felony charge carrying up to four years in prison if records were tampered with. specific intent to commit or conceal another crime. The indictment released Tuesday does not specify what that second crime might be, but there are indications that Bragg may be trying to link the payments to campaign finance violations or tax evasion.

Trump is the first former president to be formally indicted, but the Manhattan case is far from his only source of legal danger. The Justice Department is investigating his role in instigating the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol and alleged mishandling of classified documents after he left office. He also faces a Georgia investigation into his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results and multiple civil cases, including one filed by a woman who claims Trump raped her in the 1990s.

Why is there a debate

Outside of Trump and his GOP allies, who all claim the whole affair is a politically motivated witch hunt, there’s generally broad consensus that Bragg appears to have ample evidence to secure a conviction for offense of falsification of commercial documents. However, there are serious disagreements on the most important question: will Bragg be able to successfully link these minor violations to a secondary crime?

Skeptics on both sides of the political spectrum say the criminal part of the case hinges on flimsy, untested legal reasoning that will require ironclad evidence to prove that many think Bragg probably doesn’t have any. There are also major technical issues that could derail the indictment, including the untested question of whether a federal crime like a campaign finance violation qualifies as a secondary crime under the business records at the New York State level. Some skeptics add that the strength of the Braggs case is irrelevant if the trial is not completed in time for the 2024 election, a prospect they say is extremely unlikely.

But others argue that the case is not as weak as skeptics claim. They say Bragg and his team, who have jurisdiction over the beating heart of the US financial system, are incredibly adept at arguing complex financial issues like this. The lack of details about how Bragg plans to connect the critical dots in the case, they add, is a sign that the district attorney is just saving his most potent ammunition for later, not that he won’t. don’t have them.

Finally, some legal commentators say the indictment is so short on details and circumstances so unprecedented that it is impossible at this early stage to make any real judgments about how the case might play out.

And after

Trump’s next in-person hearing in the case is scheduled for Dec. 4, just two months before voting in the Republican presidential primary begins. It’s likely, however, that Trump’s legal team will file a number of motions to challenge the case in the coming months, which could reveal more information about the evidence Bragg intends to rely on. rely on to try to convict the former president.

Perspectives

Even the small amount of information we have shows that Bragg has plenty of evidence to support his case.

The statement of facts provides ample evidence and detailed evidence of the outlines and aspects of this scheme to defraud and conceal payments because there was an upcoming election. When you have obviously false documents, and apparently you have them here, and you have corroborating witnesses, that combination is very powerful for a jury. It’s a bold claim. And if it’s proven, it has a lot of appeal to the jury. Gene Rossi, former federal prosecutor, at USA Today

Bragg is withholding details of the case because he knows it’s built on quicksand

We don’t need to speculate why Bragg is so coy about this. He has no other crime. At his press conference, he talked about federal campaign finance law, but he knows he has no jurisdiction to enforce federal law. He further mumbled something about state election laws, but those, as you can imagine, apply to elections for public office, not the presidency. Andrew C. McCarthy, National Review

We shouldn’t assume Bragg is on a limb because he didn’t go public with his entire strategy right away.

Bragg did not cite specific laws he will rely on to prosecute the crimes. But there’s nothing sneaky or sneaky about it. Bragg presented what he thought he needed, no more, no less. Media impatience is no reason to reveal more in an indictment than he normally would at this point. Jennifer Rubin, Washington Post

Until there is clear evidence of a second crime, the case should be treated as a flop

Here’s the big question that Mr. Bragg still hasn’t adequately answered: where is the second crime? Remember that the falsification of commercial documents is a crime in New York. It is a crime only if the books were prepared with the intention of committing another crime or aiding or concealing its commission. When Mr. Trump made that repayment deal with Mr. Cohen, what other crime would he have been trying to cover up? Editorial, Wall Street Journal

Bragg and his team have a ton of experience getting convictions in cases like this

We can now say that there is nothing new or weak in this matter. The charge of creating false financial records is constantly leveled by Mr. Bragg and other New York prosecutors. In particular, the creation of forged documents to conceal campaign finance violations has been repeatedly prosecuted in New York. This is exactly what Mr. Trump is accused of. Karen Friedman Agnifilo and Norman Eisen, New York Times

There is a real possibility that the case will be thrown out before it even goes to trial

There is a serious risk that a New York judge will dismiss the charges against Trump on technical legal grounds unrelated to the actual conduct of former presidents. And even if Braggs’ own legal team convinces New York’s own courts that this lawsuit can go forward, there is also a very real danger that the United States Supreme Court, with its GOP-appointed supermajority, will can decide she needs to weigh in on whether Trump should be immune from this lawsuit. Ian Millhiser, Vox

Just because a legal theory hasn’t been tested doesn’t mean it’s weak.

The mere fact that a legal theory is arguably new or involves highly unusual facts does not mean that it is invalid or somehow illegitimate under the law. This means that prosecutors will have to try to accumulate a solid legal foundation by relying on the text and historical foundations of the relevant statutes as well as broader legal principles to persuade trial and appellate courts to adjudicate. their favor. Ankush Khardori, New York

Connecting all the dots in a way that proves convincing to a jury will be a huge challenge.

These charges will be difficult to prove. There is no doubt that the district attorney faces a difficult climb. They tell the story of a complex plot to illegally alter the course of the 2016 election, a powerful story of corruption that persuades both the jury and the public of the need for these prosecutions. But Bragg’s legal theory is, if not convoluted, a confusing enough effort to piece together disparate offenses into a single alleged crime. Not at all the slam-dunk case that so many Democrats wanted. Mark Joseph Stern, slate

None of the details of the case matter if not decided before the election

Bragg’s specific case that Trump falsified business records is solid and, it seems, backed by ample documentary evidence. But, as usual, Trump’s goal is simply to delay proceedings well beyond the 2024 election. As things stand, he is already close to achieving that goal. Elie Mystal, The Nation

The weakness of this case could make it harder to convict Trump of more serious crimes

Not only can Trump potentially beat the charges, at trial or on appeal. He may be able to use these accusations to create the impression among his followers that he is the victim of a politically motivated vendetta. In turn, that may make it harder for Georgia or federal prosecutors to bring and sustain much more serious charges against him. Noah Feldman, Bloomberg

There are far too many unknowns to do more than speculate.

As the case progresses, Bragg will be forced to show his hand (likely in response to Trump’s inquiries) and learn more about his specific theories and their chances of success. For now, beware of some predictions. Ken White, Rolling Stone

