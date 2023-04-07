Xi Jinping calls for resumption of peace talks with Ukraine

Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday called for peace talks on Ukraine after French President Emmanuel Macron asked him to ‘bring Russia to its senses’, but Xi gave no indication that Beijing would use its influence as Vladimir Putin’s diplomatic partner in pushing for a settlement. Xi gave no sign. China, which had said it had a “boundless friendship” with Moscow before last year’s attack, had changed its position since calling for peace talks in February. But he added his personal authority by repeating the call at a joint event with Macron in front of reporters.

“Peace talks must resume as soon as possible,” Xi said.

Beijing, which sees Moscow as a partner in opposing US dominance in global affairs, has tried to appear neutral in the dispute but has offered diplomatic support to Putin and repeated Russian justifications for the February 2022 attack. .

Xi was warmly welcomed by Putin during his visit to Moscow last month, giving the isolated Russian president a political boost.

The Chinese leader said the “legitimate security concerns of all parties” should be taken into account, a reference to Moscow’s argument that its invasion of Ukraine was justified because of the eastward expansion is NATO, the US-European military alliance.

Governments must “avoid taking actions that will further aggravate the crisis or even spiral out of control”, Xi said. He called for cooperation to reduce disruptions to food and energy supplies, especially for developing countries.

During their previous talks, Macron called on Xi to “bring Russia to its senses and bring everyone back to the negotiating table.” Macron stressed Chinese support for the UN Charter, which calls for respect for a country’s territorial integrity. He said Putin’s announcement that his government would deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus violated international agreements and commitments Moscow had made to Xi’s government.

“We must find a lasting peace,” said the French president. “I believe it is also an important issue for China, as much as for France and for Europe.”

China is the biggest buyer of Russian oil and gas, helping to prop up Kremlin revenues in the face of Western sanctions. This increases Chinese influence, but Xi seems reluctant to jeopardize this partnership by putting pressure on Putin.

“China has always adhered to an objective and fair position on the issue of the Ukraine crisis,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said. “We have been an advocate for a political solution to the crisis and a promoter of peace talks.”

Earlier, Macron had said in a meeting with the No. 2 leader of the ruling Communist Party, Prime Minister Li Qiang, that France wanted to “build a common path” to handle “all major conflicts” in addition to the conflict. ‘Ukraine.

Li said there would likely be a “broad consensus” between Macron and Xi, but gave no indication of Beijing’s willingness to pressure Moscow to make peace.

The meeting “will send positive signals of concerted efforts by China, France and Europe to maintain peace and stability in the world,” Li said.

Macron was accompanied in Beijing by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a show of European unity.

Last week, von der Leyen warned that the European Union must be ready to develop measures to protect trade and investments that China might exploit for security and military purposes.

Meanwhile, the 31 member nations of NATO warned on Wednesday of “serious consequences” if China started sending arms and ammunition to Russia.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said giving lethal aid would be a “historic mistake”. He warned there would be “serious consequences” but declined to give details.

Mao, the Chinese spokesman, dismissed criticism of NATO.

“As far as responsibility in Ukraine is concerned, I think the United States and military blocs such as NATO should take responsibility,” Mao said. “NATO is in no position to accuse or pressure China.”