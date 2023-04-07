Elections in Turkey: Erdogan’s rival pledges visa-free travel to Europe in three months





Turkey’s joint opposition presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu has said he will allow Turkish citizens to visit Europe visa-free just three months after taking office. We will come to power. We will win the presidency. We will resolve visa issues, he said in a television interview on Haberturk TV on Wednesday. Within three months, our citizens will be able to enter Europe without a visa. Turkey and the European Union began a dialogue on visa liberalization in 2013 after Ankara signed a readmission agreement that allowed EU countries to return illegal immigrants entering the bloc from Turkish territory. In 2016, as part of an agreement on migrants, the EU promised to grant visa exemption to Turkish nationals in the Schengen area. However, Turkey fell short of five out of 72 benchmarks to meet the target. The remaining benchmarks include legislative changes on the fight against corruption, the conclusion of an operational cooperation agreement with Europol, judicial cooperation with EU Member States, updating legislation on the protection of personal data and the revision of the legislation on terrorism in line with EU standards. Asked about the remaining criteria, Kilicdaroglu said he would make the necessary changes and show Europe that Turkey is a country where freedom of expression is exercised without any restrictions. We will bring all the democratic rules stipulated by the EU to our country, he said. Stay informed with MEE newsletters Sign up to receive the latest alerts, information and analysis,

from Turkey unpackaged Observers in Ankara say visa-free travel for Turkish citizens would still be unlikely for some time, even after Turkey meets all the benchmarks due to the growing number of Turkish asylum seekers, who stood at 55,000 claimants last year. Turkey’s EU accession process has been dragging on since 2005 due to bilateral and regional disagreements as well as the democratic backsliding of the Turkish government. Two separate EU officials told Middle East Eye that Kilicdaroglu promised last month in a private meeting with EU ambassadors to reform Turkish laws to conform to EU standards in order to offer more freedoms to the public, including the press and non-governmental organizations. We will make these changes even if you don’t take us to the EU, Kilicdaroglu said, according to the sources. Kilicdaroglu, chairman of the center-left Republican People’s Party (CHP) and presidential candidate representing six opposition parties, has now made a series of campaign promises that could be seen as populist ahead of the May 14 elections. He promised pay 15,000 Turkish liras ($788) in bonuses to 13 million pensioners during Eid al-Adha if he wins the presidential race. The bid could be costly for the Treasury as it would require financing of 240 billion Turkish liras ($12.4 billion). Kilicdaroglu also said he would hire 100,000 more teachers and reopen schools in villages where imams, teachers, agricultural technicians and veterinarians would serve the public. The state would pay the insurance premiums for all young people and women who live in the villages, he said. A survey conducted by Yon Action Research March 27-29, with 2,655 respondents, indicated that the presidential race will likely end in a runoff. The survey indicates that Kilicdaroglu could get 46.4% of the vote while incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan could stay around 41.6% and presidential hopeful Muharrem Ince will receive 9.1%.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/turkey-elections-erdogan-rival-kilicdaroglu-pledges-visa-free-travel-EU The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related