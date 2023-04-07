Politics
PM Narendra Modi – Opposition parties criticize Modi’s government and pledge to build unity in the ranks
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
file picture
Opposition parties including the Congress, TMC, BRS and Samajwadi party came together in a show of unity on Thursday and accused the Modi government of scrapping the second half of the budget session, all claiming that if this attitude persists, the country will evolve into a “dictatorship”.
Tricolor in hand, several opposition MPs marched from Parliament to Vijay Chowk, then representatives of 19 parties held a press conference at the Constitution Club where Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders decided to make advance the unity of the opposition.
Kharge accused the Narendra Modi government of not following the talks on democratic principles and causing disruptions in parliament to distract from the opposition’s demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into the Adani question.
In a boost to the unity of the opposition, the Trinamul Congress, Bharat Rashtra Samithi, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Samajwadi Party, who had blown hot and cold by sharing the stage with the Congress at other occasions, participated in the march and the presser to give a joint appeal against the government on issues such as the Adani affair, rising prices and the alleged attack on democracy.
In his remarks at the press conference, Kharge said: “The Rs 50-lakh crore budget was passed in just 12 minutes, but they (the BJP) have always alleged that the opposition parties have no interest and they kept bothering the House.” “The disturbance was created by the ruling party. Whenever we made a request or gave an opinion, we were not allowed to speak. This happened for the first time in my public life of 52 years and never has such a thing happened before,” he said.
He said that the government talks a lot about democracy, but it does not follow the chops.
When asked if Rahul Gandhi was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s main challenger, DMK’s TR Baalu claimed that the BJP was nervous and after the Bharat Jodo Yatra they were afraid of Rahul Gandhi.
“It is because of the hegemonic attitude of the government that they disrupted the House. For the first time the Treasury benches disrupted the proceedings,” he said, adding that all issues would be discussed in the future and that the opposition would be strengthened.
BRS MP K Keshava Rao said the parties on the podium had “distance and differences” between them but were coming together now.
“You have in front of you all the opposition parties who kept a certain distance and had differences but today you see how it is changing. We are becoming so strong that all efforts to divide us have failed. We are today united right in front of you on the floor,” he said.
“What will happen tomorrow, please let us do it because we are working to see how we will come together,” he said.
Asked about the issue of opposition leadership, Rao said, “Why are you still obsessed with the issue of leadership, a nation will definitely be led by one person, led by a combination of ideologies and programs. What we’re trying to do is see that kind of program on the board that we’re all on the same page.” “All efforts to divide us have failed and we are united on the ground. We are working on how we will unite. The question you always ask is the question of leadership. The nation will certainly be led by one person and led by a combination of ideologies and programs,” Rao said.
“We try to do whatever it takes to make sure we’re on the same page,” he said.
AAP’s Sanjay Singh said the message behind Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification was clear that one can attack the Center but not Adani “who the government was working for”.
Kharge said 18 to 19 opposition parties raised the issue of Adani and how his wealth grew to Rs 12 lakh crore in just 2 to 2.5 years.
“Why are you afraid to constitute a Joint Parliamentary Committee inquiry even when the BJP will have a say since they will have majority members… Something is wrong, that’s why the government does not agree to order a JPC investigation into the Adani issue,” Kharge said.
He said the government failed to respond to Adani’s question in parliament and instead diverted attention by demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in the UK.
The JPC’s request for an investigation was made to ensure transparency in the Adani case, as MPs from opposition parties would have had the opportunity to inspect documents related to the matter, the Congress leader said.
The government did not accept JPC because “daal mein kuch kaala hai” and they must have ties to Adani, Kharge said.
He also raised the issue of Gandhi’s disqualification as a Lok Sabha member, saying that while he was disqualified at ‘lightning speed’, BJP MP Amreli was found guilty. and sentenced to a three-year term but had not been disqualified even after 16 days.
“We are fighting for justice, democracy and the Constitution,” Kharge added.
The Congress leader thanked opposition parties for supporting Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha.
“The intention of the government was to do away with the sessions, I condemn this attitude. If this attitude continues, democracy will be over and we will slowly move towards dictatorship,” he said.
Kharge swore there will be unity in the future.
“Our problems are saving the country and working for the unity of the country. Modi ji keeps saying but he wouldn’t know at ground level that people are afflicted because of inflation, unemployment , changes in democracy,” he said in response to a question about Modi’s attack on the government.
“He (Modi) keeps saying but we will continue to do our job. We will continue to unite and fight against elections in the future,” he said.
Asked if moving forward towards 2024 Adani and caste registration would be key issues for the opposition, Kharge said all issues would be discussed by party chairmen later.
“Caste registration is one of our main programs,” he added.
Party leaders such as CPI, CPI(M), RJD, IUML, JD(U) among others attended the march and the press conference.
Both chambers ended as scheduled on Thursday after a near washout of the second part of the budget session that began March 13 due to protests from the opposition and the Treasury benches.
