Donald Trump and Melania Trump relationship timeline





First Lady and Trump. The love story between Donald Trump and Melania Trump began long before their time in the White House.

The duo’s paths first crossed in September 1998, two years after the Slovenian native moved to the United States to pursue a modeling career. Donald was introduced to Melania, who is 24 years his junior, at a New York Fashion Week party in Manhattan.

He wanted my number, but he was on a date, so of course I didn’t give it to him, the businesswoman revealed of their first meeting during a January 2016 interview with Harpers. Bazaar. I said, I’m not giving you my number; you give me yours, and I’ll call you.

Melania called her future husband a few days later and said she was struck by his energy and incredible sense of vitality. At the time, the real estate tycoon had recently separated from his ex-wife Marla Maples, with whom he shares daughter Tiffany Trump, born in 1993.

The couple started dating soon after they met and in April 2004, Donald popped the question at the Met Gala. It was a big surprise. We are very happy together, Melania told the New York Post at the time.

The lovebirds tied the knot the following January at the Apprentice alums resort in Mar-a-Lago. Melania described the nuptials as fantastic during a May 2005 joint appearance with Donald on Larry King Live. When asked if she was nervous on her wedding day, Melania told host Larry King: Not at all. We know what kind of relationship we have. I don’t think I should be afraid of anything.

A year after exchanging vows, the duo welcomed their son, Baron, in March 2006. Donald is also the father of sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump with ex-wife Ivana Trump.

Melania has stood by her husband throughout the many controversies he has faced throughout his 2016 presidential campaign, his four years as Commander-in-Chief from 2017 to 2021 and further investigations into his conduct after leaving the White House.

Despite her loyalty, the former first lady said she didn’t always agree with the controversial politician.

I don’t always agree [with] what he thinks, and I tell him. I give her my honest opinion and honest advice, she said when speaking to reporters in Egypt during her solo trip to Africa in October 2018.

Melania stressed that she has her own voice and my own opinions and that it is very important to me that I express what I feel.

Keep scrolling for a look at Donald and Melanias’ relationship over the years:

