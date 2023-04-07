Emails reveal UK government involvement in Saudi takeover of Newcastle United





Chairman of Newcastle United, Yasir Al-Rumayyan arrives at the stadium before the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St.James Park on October 17th 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. The questions surrounding the ownership of Newcastle United face further controversy after it emerged that the UK government may have been actively trying to influence the Premier League’s decision to greenlight the club’s takeover by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund ( PIF) for 300 million in October 2021. Once completed, the takeover was subject to “legally binding assurances” from the new owners to the Premier League that the Saudi government would not control investments in the Tyneside giants, but this has been questioned. On 59 pages of e-mails obtained by Athleticism, government officials appear to have played a role in the eventual change in ownership of St. James’ Park, which then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Premier League chief executive Richards Masters have consistently denied. At the time of the takeover, Masters claimed there was “no pressure exerted” by the government. Johnson also said: “These are commercial matters for the parties concerned. The government has not been involved at any time in the takeover talks over the sale of Newcastle United.” Chairman of Newcastle United, Yasir Al-Rumayyan arrives at the stadium before the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St.James Park on October 17th 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. However, emails reveal government officials met with Saudi officials to discuss the takeover, while then-Foreign Secretary James Cleverly was asked to provide updates on the takeover. control by the Saudi ambassador. According to the documents, obtained under the Freedom of Information Act, the UK government said a failed Saudi takeover of Newcastle United could pose an “immediate risk” to relations between the two countries, with a 30 billion investment plan agreed between the two countries in 2018. This direct investment in the United Kingdom is planned over a period of 10 years as part of Mohammed Bin Salman’s “Vision 2030 plan” which aims to diversify the Saudi economy to become less dependent on oil and gas. The high-profile deal is highlighted in an email sent by the UK’s deputy ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Richard Oppenheim. “The purchase of Newcastle United by Saudi Arabia’s Sovereign Wealth Fund would be a valuable boost to the relationship and a signal of intent for further Saudi investment in the North East,” it read. The story continues This survey of Athleticism comes just a week after PIF’s Newcastle ownership was reviewed by the government. In a US court case last monthlawyers representing LIV Golf, also owned by the PIF, described Newcastle United chairman and PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan as “a sitting government minister” with “sovereign immunity”. Asked last week about statements by Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Select Committee member Clive Efford MP, Masters claimed he could not ‘really comment’, even to the point of not being able to say whether Premier La Ligue was investigating the case. “The time the Premier League publicly comments on regulatory issues is when they are charged,” he said. “And at the end of the process, when an independent panel decides whether rule violations actually took place. The investigative process, we don’t talk about that at all.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/emails-reveal-uk-government-involvement-150131468.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related