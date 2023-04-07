What it was like inside the courtroom during Trump’s impeachment





This seemed to prompt Judge Merchan, who spoke calmly and soberly, to respond that he had no immediate intention of imposing a gag order on Mr Trump, contrary to concerns expressed recently by the alumni legal team. presidents. Prosecutors did not request a gag order.

THE COURT: Certainly the court would not impose a gag order at this time even if it were requested.

Such restrictions are the most severe and least intolerable on First Amendment rights. This applies doubly to Mr. Trump, as he is a candidate for the presidency of the United States. So those First Amendment rights are critically important, obviously.

But Justice Merchan, a state Supreme Court justice since 2009, warned the defense to speak to Mr. Trump and anyone else you need, and reminded them to refrain from making statements that might incite violence or civil unrest.

The prosecution details Mr Trump’s potential restraints.

SP. MCCAW: The defendant cannot provide the documents it receives through the discovery process to third parties, including the press, and it cannot post them on social media.

As Mr. Trump continued to sit in silence, Catherine McCaw, another prosecutor, told the judge that her team was working with Mr. Trump’s lawyers to draft a protective order, a document that would place certain constraints on Mr. Trump. .

One of those constraints, she said, would prevent the former president from posting certain documents on social media or sharing them with reporters. If Mr. Trump breaches the constraints in place, Judge Merchan would decide whether and how to sanction him.

Mr. Trump speaks again.

As his impeachment progressed, Mr. Trump became increasingly restless. He wove and unwove his fingers repeatedly. He crossed and uncrossed his arms. He banged his fingers on the hardwood table. Once, he puffed out his cheeks with a sigh.

Finally, more than half an hour after entering his plea, he spoke again after being asked by his lawyers but only to respond to Judge Merchan when the judge informed the former president of his right to be present. to the procedure and terms of this right. could be confiscated.

THE COURT: If you become disruptive to such a degree that it affects my ability to preside over this matter and my ability to ensure that the matter is handled the way it should be handled for both parties, I have the authority to withdraw from the courtroom and continue in your absence, do you understand that?

DEFENDANT MR ASSET: I do.

The judge requests the presence of Mr. Trump.

THE COURT: I expect all the other defendants to appear in court, even the most high-profile defendants.

Since Mr. Trump was charged with non-violent crimes, prosecutors were not even allowed to ask that he be jailed. As Judge Merchan prepared to free the former president, Mr. Blanche suggested that Mr. Trump might not appear at his next court date, scheduled for December 4. When asked for his reasoning, Mr. Blanche cited the incredible expense and effort and security issues that attended the arraignment.

