Politics
Macron fails to change Xi Jinping’s stance on war in Ukraine, writes Politico
According to a French diplomat familiar with how the conversation unfolded, Macron said the West feared Beijing was supplying arms to Russia.
President urged Xi not to make deliveries to Russia that would aid its war on Ukraine; Xi said this war is not his, the source said.
Nevertheless, the diplomat described the talks, which lasted an hour and a half, as “frank and constructive”.
Macron traveled to Beijing with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, hoping to convince China to bring Russia to its senses and facilitate negotiations.
Macron also said the Chinese leader had ruled out the use of nuclear weapons during the war in Ukraine.
Another French diplomatic source told Reuters that China is ready to work with France to stop (Russia’s) war (against Ukraine) through negotiations.
Xi Jinping was on a state visit to Moscow from March 20-22, becoming the first leader to meet Russian dictator Vladimir Putin after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him on March 17.
The Financial Times reported that after his visit to the Kremlin, Xi Jinping would hold a phone call with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but this has yet to take place.
