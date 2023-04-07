Connect with us

PM Modi pledges to stamp out corruption and nepotism on BJP founding day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted on Thursday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has pledged to take strong action to rid India of corruption, nepotism and law and order issues, as reported by the PTI.

Prime Minister Modi further slammed people with a “baadshahi” mindset for insulting the poor and backward since the party took power in 2014.

During BJP’s 44th founding day celebrations, PM warns party workers against complacency, stressing that there are already claims that no one can defeat the party in the 2024 elections in Lok Sabha.

“Although we are the biggest political party in the world, we don’t have to be complacent. People have already started saying that no one can defeat the BJP in 2024. That’s true, but as workers in the BJP, we must win the hearts of every citizen in the country,” he said.

Accusing Congress and other political parties of perpetuating the culture of the main opposition party, Modi condemned their alleged links to nepotism, dynasty, caste and regionalism.

The BJP represents a new culture of taking everyone along, he claimed.

Without referring to the various allegations made by these parties against his government, the prime minister said they were struggling with an existential crisis and resorting to allegations and conspiracies against the ruling party. They are full of hatred and frustration, he added.

“Today they have become so desperate that they have openly started saying ‘Modi teri kabar khudegi’ (your grave will be dug),” he said, saying that the support of the poor, the tribals, the backwards, Dalits and women, among others, will continue. to protect the ‘lotus’ and help it bloom.

Lotus is the election symbol of the BJP.

“We shouldn’t limit ourselves to winning polls. Our goal is to win the hearts of millions. We must fight every poll with the same hard work we have been doing since the days of Jana Sangh,” he said. -he declares.

He drew parallels with Lord Hanuman, whose birthday is celebrated by devotees on Thursday, to say the party believed in the ideals of selfless service.

India realized its potential and strength after 2014 just like Lord Hanuman did after he eliminated self-doubt, Prime Minister Modi has said. “If we look at Lord Hanuman’s whole life, he had a ‘can do’ attitude that helped him achieve great success.”

As Lord Hanuman fiercely confronted the demons, the government will also act rigorously to rid the country of evils such as corruption, nepotism and breaches of public order, the prime minister added.

Opposition parties have accused the government of using investigative agencies against their leaders on corruption charges as part of a political vendetta.

Modi cited free ration scheme, health insurance and other social protection measures to say social justice was an article of faith for BJP while other parties used to advance interests of some families without helping society.

While the BJP thought and dreamed big and then pledged to devote itself to achieving these goals, the opposition parties could, albeit small, set themselves small goals and pat themselves on the back for achieving even smaller goals. .

“The BJP believes in dreaming big and achieving even bigger goals,” Modi said.

Opposition parties never imagined that Section 370 would ever be history and they cannot stomach the work the BJP was doing to promote peace and development, he said.

Modi stressed the importance of using technology and social media effectively, urging party workers to receive proper training.

He also stressed the need for workers to operate within the bounds of the Indian Constitution and work in accordance with party ideology.

He said, “The BJP was born from the bosom of democracy and nurtured and nurtured by the nectar of democracy.”

