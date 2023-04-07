Jokowi urges farmers to use local organic fertilizers





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has encouraged rice farmers to use local organic fertilizers to reduce dependence on chemical fertilizers and reduce costs. “Today we will start planting again. After the harvest season, we must immediately replant because we still have water reserves. The Indonesian Farmers Union must immediately start using organic fertilizers in the region,” did he declare. President Jokowi made the statement during his activity in Tuban, East Java, quoted in a press statement received here on Thursday. The head of state noted that over the past three years, farmers in Tuban have used local organic fertilizers on one thousand hectares of land and have been able to reduce production costs. “Everything is organic, and the cost of fertilizers, which is usually around Rp 5-6 million per hectare, can be reduced to Rp 100,000-500,000 per hectare,” he noted. According to President Jokowi, if other regions could emulate this method, then they would be able to reduce farming costs and reliance on chemical fertilizers. “This method will reduce the costs that have to be borne by farmers and reduce their dependence on chemical fertilizers and imports of raw materials for chemical fertilizers,” he said. Jokowi also praised the efforts made by the Indonesian Farmers’ Union with the use of local organic fertilizers following the difficulties faced in the world to obtain fertilizers. “I think it’s a very good effort with an increasing result. It’s very good,” he remarked. He also instructed the Minister of Agriculture to develop the use of organic fertilizers in other provinces. However, each farmer must have at least two cows to produce his own organic fertilizer from cow dung. “It will be the responsibility of the Ministry of Agriculture to provide it to make organic fertilizer for farmers. However, I am grateful that the price of grain to farmers compared to last year is already much better. Farmers should be happy,” he said. Related News: President Jokowi sets deadline to improve fertilizer distribution

