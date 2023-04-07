Türkiye: who is standing in the presidential elections? | Taiwan News

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is the beating heart of politics in Turkey today. Aged 69, he was mayor of Istanbul from 1994 to 1998, then rose to the highest office in the country. He founded the moderate Islamist Justice and Development Party (AKP) in 2001 and led it to victory a year later.

From 2003 to 2014 he served as Prime Minister, after which he became President after stepping down from the party leadership. He quickly moved to expand the power of the presidency and in 2017 used a referendum to enshrine a series of amendments that gave the office more control in the constitution.

Erdogan’s control over Turkish politics, administration and the judiciary is equal to no other Turkish leader in the past 100 years. Even in 2012, he called the separation of powers an “obstacle”.

However, the incumbent president is now under considerable pressure due to the country’s current economic crisis and growing restrictions on human rights and the rule of law in recent years. His AKP party is currently part of an alliance with the ultra-nationalist Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

Kemal Kilicdaroglu

Although Kemal Kilicdaroglu was never considered the natural leader of the opposition, he managed to win and will contest the presidential election in May representing a six-party opposition alliance.

The 74-year-old is considered an anti-corruption bureaucrat and one of his nicknames is “Democrat Uncle”. He has been chairman of the secular Republican People’s Party (CHP) since 2007.

Kilicdaroglu and his six-party opposition alliance promise to transform Turkey into a “strong parliamentary system”. They want to undo as much as possible of Erdogan’s constitutional changes, which increased his power.

The alliance wants to restore parliamentary democracy, the rule of law, freedom of expression and freedom of the media, and to ensure that the separation of powers is once again respected. Kilicdaroglu recently told DW that, if elected, he would abolish the article that criminalizes insulting the president – an article that has seen Erdogan bring many people to justice.

Kilicdaroglu is also supported by the popular mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, and his equally popular counterpart from Ankara, Mansur Yavas. If Kilicdaroglu wins the elections, Imamoglu and Yavas will be appointed vice presidents.

Many influential Kurdish politicians expect Kurdish voters in Turkey – who make up 15-20% of the electorate – to support Kilicdaroglu.

Muharrem Ince

Two other politicians are running for president, but neither is particularly popular. It was considered certain that the Turkish opposition would present a common candidate against Erdogan to consolidate their votes against him and increase their chances of winning the elections. Two opposition politicians nevertheless decided to stand alone. Their candidacies therefore aroused strong criticism.

One such politician is Muharrem Ince, 58, who ran for president in 2018 for the CHP. He lost to Erdogan, despite 30% of the vote.

He then resigned from the CHP and founded his own party, the “Homeland Party” (Memleket Partisi). He accuses the CHP of not having sufficiently supported him five years ago, during his candidacy. Many CHP supporters are now asking Ince not to run. But negotiations between Ince and Kilicdaroglu failed to convince Ince to withdraw his candidacy.

Ince’s election promises include strengthening the rule of law and freedom of the press, which he says will also strengthen Turkey’s economy and its tourism sector.

Sinan Ogan

The final candidate is Sinan Ogan, who probably has the lowest chance of winning the presidential race. It is supported by an alliance of small ultra-nationalist parties.

In 2011, he entered parliament with the MHP, while still in opposition. He was expelled from the party in 2015, but reinstated after a court case. In 2017, Ogan was expelled again. The MHP said his behavior had “seriously undermined party unity” and accused him of “severe indiscipline towards the party chairman”. Although he was considered a possible candidate for the leadership of the MHP party at the time, he now has no realistic chance of winning the presidency.

As a staunch nationalist, his position on foreign policy is clear: he promises not to celebrate Greece’s Independence Day anymore and stresses that Turkey must pay special attention to the Turkish states, Azerbaijan, in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

Every vote counts

A few votes can make all the difference in elections, as Turks know well. In 1994, Erdogan was one of many candidates for mayor of Istanbul. While the four candidates from the non-Islamist parties obtained 22, 20, 15 and 12% of the vote respectively, Erdogan obtained 25%, thus narrowly winning. This year, the Turkish opposition again fears that its own disunity will allow Erdogan to win the elections.

This article has been translated from German.