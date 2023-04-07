Labor accused of ‘gutter politics’ over Rishi Sunak attack publicity





The Labor Party has faced universal condemnation for running an advert attacking Rishi Sunak and suggesting the Prime Minister wants to spare child sex offenders from jail. Figures from across the political spectrum denounced the gutter politics after the party posted the announcement on Twitter to claim that Labor is the party of law and order. The tweet contains an image that reads: Do you think adults convicted of child molestation should go to jail? Rishi Sunak does not. It includes a photo of the PM and his signature. The ad also points to apparent Justice Department figures suggesting 4,500 people convicted of sexually assaulting children under 16 have escaped jail under the Tories. This presumably means since 2010 five years before Sunak became an MP, let alone prime minister. Former Labor Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell led the chorus of critics. He wrote on Twitter: This is not the kind of politics a Labor Party, confident in its own values ​​and preparing to govern, should engage in. I say to the people who made the decision to post this ad, please take it down. We Labor are better than that. Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood described the announcement as appalling and said it threatened to undermine the democratic process, adding: We should be better than this. I called it my side for ducking and I’m doing it again now. SNP MP John Nicolson said: This is absolutely sickening. Politics belittled and degraded. The Labor Party wants to win, of course, but like this? Many other political figures on the left and right agreed, calling the announcement silly, truly appalling and a new low in UK political attack announcements. A number of them pointed to how the Tories came under fire from then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson accusing Labor leader Keir Starmer of failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile when he was director of public prosecutions. Starmer would later blame Johnson’s words for a crowd surrounding him accusing him of protecting pedophiles. It is one of the worst political ads in recent UK history and not the first time Labor has bowed to prejudice in the hope of electoral gain. https://t.co/xQyUzUPBD7 —George Eaton (@georgeeaton) April 6, 2023 Is that really the right thing to say? Not too long ago Labor was rightly complaining when Starmer was accused of ignoring Savile. https://t.co/JSi2Nwibp5 —Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) April 6, 2023 Labour’s silly line. Sunak and his party have devastated the criminal justice system with a gleeful defunding of its constituent parts, causing record backlogs and delays of years. But it is not responsible for the sentences handed down in a relatively small number of cases. https://t.co/AVU0ONqZEk – The Secret Lawyer (@BarristerSecret) April 6, 2023 Just awful. What happened to you? — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) April 6, 2023 1) If the Conservatives had faked this ad with a photo of an Asian Labor MP, they would be decried as racist. 2) The next time the right hits Keir Starmer with Jimmy Savile smears, Labor won’t have one leg to stand on: playing fair. https://t.co/FQk2Kb4z1y — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) April 6, 2023 Labors latest attack announcement on @RishiSunak is truly appalling. Nothing can justify it and I guess it will be removed.

Like far-right Savile grooming gangs/memes becoming more widespread, this stuff belittles our politics. — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) April 6, 2023 Dog whistle met by dog ​​whistle

Braverman’s shameful comments over the weekend sparked a horrific brawl in the gutter

When are we going to talk about the victims?

Where is the protection for the half a million sexually exploited children in our country each year? https://t.co/Ll89rqAMIF — Sayeeda Warsi (@SayeedaWarsi) April 6, 2023 A new low in announcements of British political attacks. Just as I criticized Rishi Sunak for saying that Keir Starmer was “the friend of human traffickers”, I think that’s also a shame. I guess those people who weren’t sent to jail wouldn’t have done so under Blair and Brown either. https://t.co/abSZyobzsh — Iain Dale (@IainDale) April 6, 2023 It comes amid increased efforts by Labor and the Conservatives to portray themselves as the party of law and order ahead of local elections. Both major parties have put tough-on-crime plans at the heart of their campaigns to secure votes on May 4. Starmer reiterated his pledge to halve levels of violence against women and girls as he met with charities supporting victims in Scunthorpe, north Lincolnshire, earlier on Thursday. Meanwhile, Sunak announced a crackdown on grooming gangs to protect young women and girls from sexual abuse, with measures including a new police task force made up of specialist officers and the collection of ethnic data. This is breaking news and will be updated. Follow HuffPost France on Twitter, Facebook And instagram.

