Politics
Labor accused of ‘gutter politics’ over Rishi Sunak attack publicity
The Labor Party has faced universal condemnation for running an advert attacking Rishi Sunak and suggesting the Prime Minister wants to spare child sex offenders from jail.
Figures from across the political spectrum denounced the gutter politics after the party posted the announcement on Twitter to claim that Labor is the party of law and order.
The tweet contains an image that reads: Do you think adults convicted of child molestation should go to jail? Rishi Sunak does not. It includes a photo of the PM and his signature.
The ad also points to apparent Justice Department figures suggesting 4,500 people convicted of sexually assaulting children under 16 have escaped jail under the Tories. This presumably means since 2010 five years before Sunak became an MP, let alone prime minister.
Former Labor Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell led the chorus of critics.
He wrote on Twitter: This is not the kind of politics a Labor Party, confident in its own values and preparing to govern, should engage in. I say to the people who made the decision to post this ad, please take it down. We Labor are better than that.
Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood described the announcement as appalling and said it threatened to undermine the democratic process, adding: We should be better than this. I called it my side for ducking and I’m doing it again now.
SNP MP John Nicolson said: This is absolutely sickening. Politics belittled and degraded. The Labor Party wants to win, of course, but like this?
Many other political figures on the left and right agreed, calling the announcement silly, truly appalling and a new low in UK political attack announcements.
A number of them pointed to how the Tories came under fire from then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson accusing Labor leader Keir Starmer of failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile when he was director of public prosecutions.
Starmer would later blame Johnson’s words for a crowd surrounding him accusing him of protecting pedophiles.
It comes amid increased efforts by Labor and the Conservatives to portray themselves as the party of law and order ahead of local elections.
Both major parties have put tough-on-crime plans at the heart of their campaigns to secure votes on May 4.
Starmer reiterated his pledge to halve levels of violence against women and girls as he met with charities supporting victims in Scunthorpe, north Lincolnshire, earlier on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Sunak announced a crackdown on grooming gangs to protect young women and girls from sexual abuse, with measures including a new police task force made up of specialist officers and the collection of ethnic data.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/labour-attack-ad-rishi-sunak-child-sex-abusers-jail_uk_642f2048e4b0de247247e374
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Jokowi prays Friday with Ganjar at the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Solo
- Wait what? Did you know that Giorgia Andriani has already made her debut in the South? Read the details now!
- Quinnipiac men’s hockey wins against Michigan and heads to national championship
- Why it’s hard for Google and Amazon to lay off employees in Europe
- Sask. The law on firearms was passed unanimously
- Predictors for developing acute kidney injury in COVID-19 patients in Brunei Darussalam
- Shah Rukh Khan wins 2023 TIME100 reader poll
- TV Preview: New Spring Series Delivered Modern Narratives and Gripping Origin Stories
- College football spring games, 2023 schedule: Alabama, Ohio State headline must-see scrimmages
- Google Brings Next-Gen Games to Chrome with WebGPU Technology
- Israel launches attacks on Lebanon and Gaza after barrage of rockets fired across the border
- Sweden wanted to join NATO along with Finland, but that didn’t happen this week. Why?