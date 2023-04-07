Connect with us

European Commission chief discusses peace in Ukraine with Xi Jinping

European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen has warned Chinese President Xi Jinping not to supply arms to Russia, and she discussed a path to peace in Ukraine during talks in Beijing on Thursday.

Von der Leyen visited China this week with French President Emmanuel Macron to show a united European front. Macron participated Wednesday and Thursday in the fifth meeting of the China-France Business Council. He then joined Von der Leyen for trilateral talks with Xi.

Speaking to reporters following her bilateral meeting, Von der Leyen said she raised the subject of a conversation between Xi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about a peace plan. She said Xi had expressed his willingness to speak with Zelenskyy when [the] the conditions and the moment are propitious.

Last week, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he had a similar discussion with Xi, who at the time also expressed interest in the idea. Von der Leyen said she viewed his reiteration as a positive sign.

But the EU leader said she had also warned China against directly or indirectly supplying military equipment to Russia, as it would violate international law and significantly damage our relations.”

Von der Leyen raised the issue of Taiwan and the recent high tensions between it and the mainland. Beijing considers the democratically governed island part of its territory, even though Taiwan has been self-governing since the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949.

China has pledged to bring the island under its control by any means necessary, including a military takeover.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von de Leyen meet in Beijing on April 6, 2023. (Photo by Ludovic Marin/ Pool / AFP)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von de Leyen meet in Beijing on April 6, 2023. (Photo by Ludovic Marin/ Pool / AFP)

The president of the European Commission said stability in the Taiwan Strait is of paramount importance and no one should unilaterally change the status quo in the region by force.

Von der Leyen said she expressed the EU’s deep concern about the human rights situation in China, particularly regarding the treatment of the ethnic Uyghur population. She said the issue needed to be discussed and welcomed the resumption of the EU-China dialogue on human rights.

After his press conference, Von der Leyen joined Macron and Xi for trilateral talks. Macron again urged Xi to use his influence with Russia to end the conflict with Ukraine. On Europe-China relations, Von der Leyen said decoupling from China was not a viable or desirable strategy.

Xi told the two leaders that China and Europe should uphold dialogue and cooperation, maintain global peace and stability, promote common development and prosperity, advance human civilization, and come together to meet the challenges. global challenges.

Some information for this report was provided by The Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse.

