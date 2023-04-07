Donald Trump blames historic indictment on left-wing crazies and perverts | Entertainment





Donald Trump blames his historic indictment on leftist crazies and perverts.

The 76-year-old former apprentice judge, who became the first former US president to face criminal charges when he was indicted on Tuesday (04.04.23), took to his Truth Social platform a day after his appearance in court to issue his latest rant on the case.

It raged on Wednesday night: As much as I can enjoy a day like Tuesday, where the crazies, maniacs and pervs of the radical left had me CHARGED and ARREST for no reason, there was no of crime, it was an incredible experience, perhaps the best day in history for someone who had just suffered a wrongful indictment!

The message is another challenge to Judge Juan Merchans warning Trump on Tuesday when he appeared outside a Manhattan courthouse not to make statements that could incite violence or civil unrest.

Trump also used his Truth Social platform on Wednesday to ask the FBI to lose funding after he was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business documents.

He said: Republicans in Congress should withhold FBI funding until they come to their senses.

The Democrats have totally militarized law enforcement and are viciously using this abuse of power to interfere with our already beleaguered elections!

It’s good that the charges against the former president and current Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential race are tied to an accusation he passed off as business expenses, a silent payment of $130,000 to the porn star Stormy Daniels, 44, ahead of the 2016 election, which he won.

Stormy says they had an affair in her hotel room in 2006, which Trump denies.

In the 24 hours following the arraignment of the ex-president, during which he pleaded not guilty to all charges, the presiding judge handling the case and his family received multiple threats, according to sources.

An official told the LA Times that dozens of threats had recently been directed at Judge Juan Merchan and his cabinet, and that Stormy had received a wave of brutal death threats threatening to kill her and her family and burn down his house.

