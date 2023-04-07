Why Two Struggling Democracies Missed the US Democracy Summit

It was an international summit of democracies, but several democratic countries in Asia and Africa were absent; some were not invited and others declined the invitation.

Pakistan declined to attend, giving no excuse except that Islamabad will engage Washington, a close ally, bilaterally.

According to experts, the real reason for Pakistan’s absence was not democracy but China.

“It was a pretty straightforward diplomatic decision,” Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center, told VOA.

“China was not invited, and Taiwan was. Pakistan, out of deference to its Chinese ally, would not like to attend a forum where Taiwan was present,” he said.

The world’s only nuclear-armed and predominantly Muslim country, Pakistan maintains extensive economic and political ties with the United States and China.

In 2020, the United States was the top exporter of Pakistani goods worth over $4.1 billion, while Pakistan imported goods worth over $12.4 billion from China, more than any other country, according to the World Bank.

China is Pakistan’s biggest creditor with more than $31 billion in loans, while the United States has provided more than $32 billion in direct support to Pakistan over the past two decades.

It’s unclear how Pakistan’s preference to skip the U.S. invitation to get China’s approval will work out at a time when the country is facing serious economic challenges.

Yet Pakistan’s decision was not driven solely by economic calculations, experts say.

fragile democracy

The US summit came at a critical time for democracies around the world. The pace of democratization has slowed, while authoritarian regimes have become more effective and influential, according to Freedom House, a US entity that reports on civil and political liberty around the world.

“Democracy is on life support in Pakistan,” Kugelman said, adding that the country’s democratic progress since 2008 is in jeopardy.

For much of its existence since 1947, Pakistan has been taken over by a military dictatorship whenever the country has suffered a civil political crisis.

Amid escalating tight-rope politics between the incumbent coalition government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, leader of a major opposition party, there is fresh speculation on another coup.

A declaration of martial law by the Pakistani military “would be the worst possible outcome for the country,” tweeted Madiha Afzal, a fellow in the Brookings Institution’s foreign policy program.

The United States has long had a policy of supporting and promoting democracy around the world, but Washington appears to be distancing itself from the escalating political drama in Pakistan.

“The sobering reality is that the United States has itself contributed to Pakistan’s democratic deficit by emphasizing its relationship with Pakistani military leaders. This may advance US goals for Washington’s relationship with Pakistan, given that the military makes the big decisions on relations with the United States, but that does not help a perpetually fragile democracy that today is at the end of its tether,” Kugelman said.

Türkiye

The United States did not invite Turkey, a secular constitutional democracy and NATO ally, to the first democracy summit held in 2021 nor to the one held last week.

Often described as an autocrat and dictator, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is accused of leading Turkey down an anti-democratic path, a criticism Erdogan has firmly rejected.

“Turkey is no longer a democratic state but is perhaps best described as an electoral autocracy,” Paul Levin, director of the Institute for Turkish Studies at Stockholm University, told VOA.

Besides concerns about its democratic backsliding, Turkey is the only NATO member country to have refused to implement Western sanctions against Russia, particularly following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.





“Ankara feels it cannot afford to antagonize Russia, as it depends on energy imports and postponement of loan repayments, as well as Russian cooperation to achieve its own goals in Syria,” he said. said Levin.

By playing both sides of the war in Ukraine, Erdogan is trying to offset the economic crisis Turkey is facing, analysts say.

The absence of Turkey and Pakistan at the summit of democracy was not flagrant. Indonesia, the most populous Muslim democracy, Bangladesh and many others were also absent.

“Regarding why some countries are not invited, we will not discuss internal deliberations. However, we reiterate that for the summit, we aim to be inclusive and representative of a list of countries regionally and socio- economically diverse. We don’t seek to define which countries are and are not democracies,” a US State Department spokesperson told VOA in an email response.

Bringing together 74 democracies in a forum, despite significant differences highlighted in the final declaration of this year’s summitwas officially hailed as a major achievement.

But this achievement has limits, according to some analysts.

“There was a certain arbitrariness in the list of invitees to the summit which I fear takes away from the credibility of the summit itself,” Kugelman said.